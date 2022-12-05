ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miche
3d ago

Poor thing. You know I heard people say, well at least you have more kids or theybsay, God blessed you to have more kids, but as a parent you can go on to have many more kids, but your heart will always ache for the one you lost. Kids don't replace other kids. each one is special.

Millie Ludy
3d ago

Prayers I truly know how you feel. A year ago on Nov.21.2021 we lost our oldest son. We will never be the same again. As us being parents we should leave this world first. We should not be burying our children. Stay strong prayers sent. God bless you and all your love ones.

Sharon Howard Sell
3d ago

Prayers going up for your loss to both you & your precious son's mom. The photo of you holding him shows the pride & love in your eyes & what a beautiful baby he was. I can only imagine your pain. May God bless you both with the comfort of the Holy Spirit to ease your pain & with a beautiful healthy baby to come. The first won't be replaced but will always dwell in his own special place in your heart. 🙏❤️

