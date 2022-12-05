Read full article on original website
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande, 39, viciously mugged in NYC by 13-year-old
Ariana Grande’s big brother Frankie Grande was viciously mugged by a 13-year-old punk and another teen in Midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday. Frankie, a social media personality and the 39-year-old brother of the popular pop singer, was walking on Eighth Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets around 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 when he was attacked in front of the Satin Dolls Gentlemen’s Club and Sports Bar, cops said. His muggers, a 13-year-old boy and male 17-year-old, smashed Frankie in the back of the head, cops said. Police said Grande was then robbed of his Vuitton bag, which held his iPhone, AirPods, a pair...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his autistic son allowed him to connect with his character in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser's relationship with his 20-year-old, autistic son Griffin allowed him to connect with his character Charlie in his new film, "The Whale."
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Keke Palmer dismisses trolls who criticized her makeup-free appearance: 'It's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me'
"I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real," said Palmer, who hosted "SNL" on Saturday.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Upworthy
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he tells fans he didn't know they loved him so much
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: This story contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Brendan Fraser is a "pure soul," as his ardent fan puts it, and we couldn't agree more. The actor...
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
People
