ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
New York Post

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande, 39, viciously mugged in NYC by 13-year-old

Ariana Grande’s big brother Frankie Grande was viciously mugged by a 13-year-old punk and another teen in Midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday. Frankie, a social media personality and the 39-year-old brother of the popular pop singer, was walking on Eighth Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets around 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 when he was attacked in front of the Satin Dolls Gentlemen’s Club and Sports Bar, cops said. His muggers, a 13-year-old boy  and  male 17-year-old, smashed Frankie in the back of the head, cops said. Police said Grande was then robbed of his Vuitton bag, which held his iPhone, AirPods, a pair...
MANHATTAN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

People

363K+
Followers
61K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy