UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Detroit News
Driver dies in 3-car crash in Brownstown Twp.
A three-car crash in Brownstown Township on Tuesday morning resulted in a death of a driver; another driver was seriously injured, according to Brownstown police. Police said the driver who died was a 40-year-old man from Brownstown Township. They did not identify him. The man was driving a Chevrolet pickup...
abc12.com
75-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on M-24 in Lapeer County
NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 75-year-old man died after he was hit while crossing M-24 on foot in North Branch over the weekend. Gerald Avery of Clarkston parked at a retail plaza on the east side of M-24 south of Burnside Road on Saturday while he visited a residence on the west side. Around 7:15 p.m., he left the house and was walking back across M-24 to his vehicle.
Northern Michigan deputies rescue injured owl from highway after collision with vehicle
BEULAH, MI – A barred owl was rescued from a Northern Michigan highway after a collision with a vehicle left it injured Monday morning, Dec. 5, in Beulah, police said. The female owl is now in the care of North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Staff is hopeful that she will make a full recovery and be returned to the wild.
Police: Man, 53, killed in vehicle crash in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Van Buren Township.The township's police and fire departments were called at about 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 to the area of Rawsonville Road, south of Huron River Drive where three vehicles were involved in a crash.One driver, a 35-year-old man from Sumpter Township, suffered minor injuries. A second driver, a 47-year-old from Ypsilanti were not hurt. A third driver, a 53-year-old man from Inkster, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say a vehicle traveling south on Rawsonville Road crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on.The crash is under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
WILX-TV
Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township
BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
Detroit News
Crumbleys ask for lower bond to get out of jail
The parents of the teen charged in a deadly Oxford High School shooting spree last year have filed a court motion that requests they be let out of jail in their involuntary manslaughter case until their trial next year. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Dec. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December’s first accumulating snow arrives Friday across southern lower Michigan. Even though we are well above average for the date and compared to last year, we don’t have much on the ground to show for it. It’s nearly nonexistent across lower Michigan.
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
New fee for drivers could be in Michigan’s future
A new fee could be put on the shoulders of Michiganders based on the number of miles that they drive.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Reportedly 5 Bodies We Found Since May Near Lake Mead In Michigan, and Apparently It’s Also Very Haunted
Not sure I’d personally investigate around there...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Lake Michigan, Lake Huron lose over 3 trillion gallons of water in November
The two Great Lakes that surround Lower Michigan continue to trek downward on lake levels. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are now approaching their long-term average water level. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are in their seasonal decline. We do normally expect the lake levels on Lakes Michigan and Huron...
Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan
St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
