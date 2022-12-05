VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Van Buren Township.The township's police and fire departments were called at about 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 to the area of Rawsonville Road, south of Huron River Drive where three vehicles were involved in a crash.One driver, a 35-year-old man from Sumpter Township, suffered minor injuries. A second driver, a 47-year-old from Ypsilanti were not hurt. A third driver, a 53-year-old man from Inkster, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say a vehicle traveling south on Rawsonville Road crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle head-on.The crash is under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO