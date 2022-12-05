ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Get a First Look at Eric Church’s New Nashville Bar, Chief’s: PHOTOS

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Eric Church has launched a new venture in Nashville, previously revealing plans for his upcoming bar called Chief’s. While the country music hitmaker shared some of the details about what patrons can expect from the new venue in a prior interview, new photos have emerged physically showing plans for the upcoming location. Check it out.

Eric Church fans got a peek at the exclusive photos on the Instagram page, Melodies N’ Memories: Music Media. A message from the Chief himself read, “Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

Per the post, Eric Church’s brand new bar is specifically being built with his fans, aptly called the Church Choir, in mind. Not only will Chief’s be a bar and restaurant, but it will also function as a prominent performance venue. Church hopes to feature live entertainment on multiple floors of the bar. Designers also plan to incorporate more than 3,000 Eric Chuch concert posters from across his long career.

Eric Church fans were thrilled for the sneak peek at Chief’s.

“Can’t wait to visit!!!” one fan said. Another tagged a friend, saying, “we need to check out our buddy Eric’s new place. Sunglasses mandatory.”

Eric Church’s future venue is set to become one of the largest locations on Broadway.

Eric Church Reveals Further Details About Upcoming Nashville Bar

During a prior interview on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Eric Church spoke about what fans can expect when visiting his upcoming Nashville bar. During his appearance on the radio station, he said, “Well, there’s gonna be a studio in Chief’s. And we’re going to do a lot of stuff live there.”

The “Heart On Fire” singer further revealed, “We’re going to do a couple of exclusive shows. And I’m going to play…It’s going to be a different show. It’s going to be 470 people. It’s a venue. So it’s a ticketed venue.”

Eric Church further revealed that the shows that play at Chief’s are going to be distinctly unique to a traditional concert venue. Overall, it’s going to be a more familiar setting.

He continued, “It’s going to be more of a storyteller/songwriter, stories about my life, challenges I’ve had, songs that relate to that—just me being on stage, no mics, no gear just me.”

Church also explained that while performing at his new Nashville bar, he won’t be performing in just one single spot. Instead, he plans on getting up and moving around, “a little bit like a Broadway show.”

More than anything though, he boasted, “It’s gonna be fun.”

