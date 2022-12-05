ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple highlights top Podcasts of 2022 across new shows, subscribers, shared, free, more

By Michael Potuck
 4 days ago
After announcing its 2022 App Store Awards including the Podcast of the Year, Apple shared eight new Podcast charts for 2022 including the top shows of the year, top new shows, top shared shows, and top free channels.

Apple shared the new year-end charts in its Podcasts app.

“These year-end charts are available to listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions and reflect the most popular podcasts in each local market. This means listeners in the U.S. can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in the U.S. while listeners in France can browse the Top New Shows among listeners in France — helping people discover popular podcasts that are relevant to them and in their local language.”

Apple Podcasts 2022 top charts

Apple also shared highlights from the US top charts:

  • Audiochuck is the most popular podcaster in the country. The Indianapolis-based network founded by Ashley Flowers is the Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. Its flagship show, Crime Junkie, is the Top Show, Most Followed Show, and Top Shared Show in the U.S. One of the company’s newest series, The Deck, is the Top New Show and among the top five Top Followed Shows in the U.S.
  • The New York Times represents the most podcasts in Top Shows of 2022 with The Daily (#2), This American Life (#6), and Serial (#8). The New York Times is also the second Top Free Channel for the second consecutive year. The Trojan Horse Affair is also one of the Top New Shows (#4).
  • The majority of podcasts included in Top Shows of 2022 are at least five years old.
  • Wondery continues to be the most popular podcast subscription with the Top Subscriber Channel since the subscriber charts launched this summer. Wondery also distributes 16 of the 20 Top Subscriber Shows.
  • All Top Subscriber Shows are broadly distributed and have free, ad-supported episodes, meaning creators do not face a trade-off between reach and revenue with Apple Podcasts and subscriptions.
  • Serial’s “Adnan Is Out” (S01, E13) is the Top Shared Episode of the year in the U.S. “The Alibi” (S01, E01) is the third Top Shared Episode of the Year in the U.S. Serial remained one of the most followed and shared shows of the year.
  • Listeners use and share podcasts to help navigate complex subjects and situations, according to the titles of the Top Shared Episodes. Sounds obvious, but the data is illuminating. Topics include “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health,” (Huberman Lab), “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis” (The Daily), “We Need to Talk About Covid” (The Daily), “How to Raise Untamed Kids” (We Can Do Hard Things), “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance” (The Daily), “Tools for Optimizing Sleep” (Huberman Lab), “Eating Ourselves to Death” (Honestly with Bari Weiss), and “Grateful for Grief” (All There Is with Anderson Cooper).

If you don’t want to click through to the Podcasts app for each top list, here they are for the US:

Podcasts 2022 Charts – US

Top Shows of 2022

  1. Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Top New Shows of 2022

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

Top Followed Shows of 2022

Top Shared Shows of 2022

  1. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

  1. Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out
  2. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health
  3. Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi
  4. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy
  5. The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
  6. The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1
  7. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy
  8. The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation
  9. The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison
  10. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself
  11. Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1
  12. The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance
  13. Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing
  14. Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death
  15. All There Is with Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief
  16. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential
  17. Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley
  18. The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game
  19. The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism
  20. FULL SEND PODCAST: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

Top Free Channels of 2022

9to5Mac

