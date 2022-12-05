ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Man facing 7 charges following chase, crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man arrested for Wednesday's chase and crash in Escambia County is facing seven charges. Arkeen Cox remains in Escambia County Jail without bond on these charges from Florida Highway Patrol:. fleeing/eluding. resisting arrest. driving without a valid license. hit-and-run reckless driving. out of state fugitive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Man arrested after chase, crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola man is in custody after a chase and crash in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Arkeen Cox was booked into Escambia County Jail just after 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office is charging him with fleeing and eluding. Cox...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Child exploitation reports up more than 75% since 2019

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s reports of child exploitation increased by more than 75% over the course of the pandemic. There were 17 million reports in 2019, 21 million in 2020 and over 29 million in 2021. Child safety advocate, Brad Dennis, says...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
WEAR

Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Navarre man charged with kicking woman, stealing her vehicle

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Navarre man is charged with robbery and battery in Santa Rosa County. The incident happened Wednesday morning. According to the arrest report, Randall Carter told a woman they had to leave the home because "people were coming to kill them." He allegedly grabbed her pocketbook and car keys.
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Fire Rescue, EMS, Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are all on scene. The wreck involved an...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy