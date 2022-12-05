Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
'Don't find it surprising:' Drivers react to violent attack on Pensacola taxi driver
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man was in court Wednesday afternoon after investigators say he strangled a taxi cab driver earlier this week. Rickey Wiggins is also accused of attacking several others. The incident unfolded in front of a hotel and restaurant off of Pensacola Boulevard Monday morning.
WEAR
More complaints filed against charged Pensacola contractors Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints were filed to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday involving two Pensacola contractors. Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have both been charged for accepting payment for jobs they never started or completed. 13 cases were heard against Banks Wednesday, and seven...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County sheriff responds to fourth employee arrest this year
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New details were released Thursday on the arrest of a now former Santa Rosa County deputy. Corey Jones was arrested Tuesday for insurance fraud stemming from a car accident in September. Sheriff Bob Johnson tells WEAR News Jones worked for the sheriff's office for about...
WEAR
3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
WEAR
Convicted felon arrested in Santa Rosa County on illegal hunting charge
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Rosa County on an illegal hunting charge. Michael Lovins, 33, of Milton, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail last Friday on these charges:. conservation animals - take deer or turkey with gun and light. possession of weapon...
WEAR
Man facing 7 charges following chase, crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man arrested for Wednesday's chase and crash in Escambia County is facing seven charges. Arkeen Cox remains in Escambia County Jail without bond on these charges from Florida Highway Patrol:. fleeing/eluding. resisting arrest. driving without a valid license. hit-and-run reckless driving. out of state fugitive.
WEAR
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
WEAR
UPDATE: Man arrested after chase, crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old Pensacola man is in custody after a chase and crash in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Arkeen Cox was booked into Escambia County Jail just after 3:30 p.m. The sheriff's office is charging him with fleeing and eluding. Cox...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola bicyclist hit-and-run suspect admits he 'got scared,' left scene
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- New details were released involving the arrest of 51-year-old Jeff Werowinski Jr., who reportedly left the scene after hitting a bicyclist with his vehicle in Downtown Pensacola on Nov. 27. According to an arrest report obtained by WEAR News on Wednesday, Werowinski was identified as the driver...
WEAR
Child exploitation reports up more than 75% since 2019
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s reports of child exploitation increased by more than 75% over the course of the pandemic. There were 17 million reports in 2019, 21 million in 2020 and over 29 million in 2021. Child safety advocate, Brad Dennis, says...
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
WEAR
Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
WEAR
Navarre man charged with kicking woman, stealing her vehicle
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Navarre man is charged with robbery and battery in Santa Rosa County. The incident happened Wednesday morning. According to the arrest report, Randall Carter told a woman they had to leave the home because "people were coming to kill them." He allegedly grabbed her pocketbook and car keys.
WEAR
Arrest report reveals Santa Rosa County deputy filed false insurance claim about crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for now-former Santa Rosa County Deputy Corey Jones states his charges stem from a false insurance claim he made regarding a crash he was involved in. Jones, 36, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of insurance...
WEAR
Pensacola mayor proposes recognition of Juneteenth as holiday for city employees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees. President Joe Biden signed off on The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act back in June of last year. Since then, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. This year, Escambia...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
WEAR
Cantonment woman charged with stealing from, exploiting ex-husband's parents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman is charged with opening fraudulent credit accounts through her ex-husband's parents and stealing money from them, according to an arrest report. Samantha Perea, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with:. grand theft - over $10K less than $20K. criminal use of personal ID...
WEAR
Police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach. The incident happened around 1:41 a.m. at 315 Miracle Strip Parkway. Police were called to the area for a shots fired complaint. "As the responding officers drove to the incident location, they...
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Fire Rescue, EMS, Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are all on scene. The wreck involved an...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputy arrested following insurance fraud investigation
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested Tuesday following an insurance fraud investigation, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Corey Jones was initially placed on administrative leave after the sheriff's office found out he was under investigation by the Bureau of Insurance Fraud with the Department of Financial Services.
Comments / 0