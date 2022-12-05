Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:19 a.m. EST
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s. DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s on Florida’s East Coast. It had been buried under the sand of Daytona Beach Shores for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or the sand castles built by generations of tourists. An archeological team on Tuesday removed sand and made a shallow trench around the structure’s wooden timbers, took measurements and made sketches in an effort to solve the 200-year mystery. The team’s leader says he is convinced the structure is a shipwreck because of how it was constructed.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock
There weren’t enough uncounted votes in Republican-leaning areas for Republican challenger Herschel Walker to make up his runoff election night gap with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. That’s what led The Associated Press to call the race for Warnock late Tuesday. Voting in the runoff began just weeks after the Nov. 8 general election. Georgia law requires a runoff four weeks after the general election if no candidate gets more than 50% of the initial vote in the general election. Twin runoff elections in Georgia in early 2021 determined the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, with Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff taking both seats. This time around Democrats secured control of the chamber last month.
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The family of an Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia for nearly four years and counting, says the Biden administration “made the right decision” in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner. But Whelan’s relatives say they’re “devastated” that Whelan remains behind in Russia. Whelan is a Michigan corporate security executive who’s been jailed since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government has said are baseless. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will keep negotiating for Whelan’s release. When Biden announced the Griner deal, he also said, “We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan.”
US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday conceded that a 1929 law criminalizing entrance to the U.S. after deportation was motivated by racism but said subsequent revisions made it constitutional. The comments came as the department urged an appellate court to overturn a Nevada judge’s landmark decision striking down the law. In an August 2021 order, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed an illegal reentry charge against a Mexican immigrant on the grounds that the law known as Section 1326 violated his constitutional rights and is discriminatory against Latinos. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, heard arguments Thursday. There’s no deadline for a ruling.
Putin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia's near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach, although contacts between Russian and U.S. intelligence services were at least continuing.
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has told departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina to pay over $14,000 to charity. The committee determined Cawthorn financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The Republican lost his reelection bid in May’s primary. The committee released its report Tuesday about Cawthorn’s activities related to a “meme” coin he purchased in late 2021. An investigative subcommittee didn’t reach consensus on whether Cawthorn intended to profit personally from those promotions. The committee also agreed there was no evidence that the Republican had an improper relationship with a staff member.
For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud. Tuesday’s verdict could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. Although Trump was not personally charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s tax case against the Trump Organization, he faces other inquiries. They include a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, probes in Georgia and Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and more probes in New York. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Republican Senator tells Biden's Secretary of State it's now time to start prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday asking him to begin prioritizing sending arms to Taiwan over Ukraine. Hawley, a longtime China hawk, argued Chinese encroachment on the Indo-Pacific was a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hawley...
Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York have criminally charged a former Ukrainian lawmaker alleged to have acted as a Russian agent for over a decade and to have tried to influence the 2020 presidential election. The charges against 55-year-old Andrii Derkach were announced Wednesday in Brooklyn by U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. Authorities say Derkach is a fugitive and his whereabouts are unknown. Prosecutors say the charges pertain to his purchase of two condominiums in Beverly Hills. They say he hid his involvement from U.S. financial institutions after he began pursuing the real estate in 2013.
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community heightened concerns for her and brought tremendous attention to the case. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal that saw Griner exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible,” noting that “compromises have been found” to clear the way for Thursday’s exchange.
