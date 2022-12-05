Read full article on original website
NECN
Hall, Pastrnak Spark Bruins in 4-0 Win Over Banged-Up Avs
Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend....
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Pettersson Playing Like a Superstar This Season
Through the Vancouver Canucks first 26 games of the season, it is easy to say Elias Pettersson has been their M.V.P. The 24-year-old center not only leads the team in points but has become one of the elite two-way players in the NHL. If he continues this pace, he will not only become the sixth Canuck to hit 100 points in a season; he could be up for some year-end awards, including the Selke Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Underachieving to Start Season
The Montreal Canadiens are off to a good start, considering they were supposed to be one of the league’s worst teams based on last year’s showing. So far this season, they are .500 and just four points from a playoff spot, which is very good, given the team is without superstar Carey Price and has four rookie defencemen in the lineup. Nick Suzuki’s line is leading the way, and he and Cole Caufield are scoring at about a point-per-game pace. However, in Montreal, it is not all rainbows and sunshine, and their players are not meeting their expectations. Here is a look at three players who are underachieving in a big way.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Suns Takeaways: C's Send Loud Statement in Blowout Win
Celtics-Suns takeaways: C's send loud statement in blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Wednesday night's game in Phoenix was a big test for the red-hot Boston Celtics. They passed with flying colors. The C's outclassed the Western Conference-leading Suns in a potential NBA Finals preview, 125-98. They were...
NECN
Celtics-Warriors Preview: How C's Have Put Defending Champions in Rearview Mirror
How Celtics learned from Finals to put Warriors in rearview mirror originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics know exactly where they fell short in the 2022 NBA Finals. So, they did something about it -- with historic results to date. Boston averaged 100.8 points per game with...
NECN
Kings Victory Beam Hilariously Listed as ‘Place of Worship' on Google Maps
Google hilariously lists Kings victory beam as 'place of worship' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings' victory beam has become more than just purple lasers lighting up the Sacramento skyline after every win this season. It’s quickly turning into a league-wide sensation. And now, it’s been added...
NECN
Tomase: Bogaerts is Out the Door. Will Devers Be Next?
Tomase: Bogaerts is out the door, and Devers soon could follow originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rafael Devers posted an Instagram tribute to former teammate Xander Bogaerts on Thursday, and it ended on an ominous note: "You're an example to follow." The news that the Red Sox lost Bogaerts...
theScore
Puljujarvi rues struggles: 'Maybe I just don't have it'
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has hit a new low. The slumping winger, who entered Wednesday with just one goal and five assists in 26 games this season, offered a candid self-evaluation Tuesday in an interview with Finnish outlet YLE's Tommi Seppala, who translated the conversation for Sportsnet's Mark Spector.
Spo On Barkley's Blow It Up Idea: Who Cares?
Charles Barkley went said Inside The NBA the Miami Heat should blow it up “It might be time to break the team up and start over,” said the NBA Analyst. Miami responded from their embarrassing loss to the Pistons with a 115-110 win over the Clippers.
