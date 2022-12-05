Read full article on original website
The Michael Keaton Solo Batman Project That Was Reportedly Scrapped
The year was 1989, and Warner Bros. was more than ready to give Batman another trip to the movies. Unlike the previous incarnation, brought to life by the late great Adam West, this version would be much darker, serious, and mysterious. Michael Keaton was selected to portray the "Caped Crusader," going one-on-one against Jack Nicholson's Joker under the direction of Tim Burton. Simply titled "Batman," this feature would revolutionize the comic book movie genre, rake in mountains of cash for all involved, and prove that there was more to Keaton than comedy.
Brendan Fraser Sets The Record Straight On How To Pronounce His Last Name
How embarrassing is it to realize, after way too much time has passed, that you have been pronouncing/repeating something totally wrong? For example, one can crumble to the floor, wrapped up in a ball of cringe, the moment they learn they've been singing their favorite song with lyrics that actually only exist in their own head. Another tough one to take is realizing that you've been pronouncing someone's name wrong for years. This may be the case for some fans when it comes to Brendan Fraser, as they may have been mispronouncing his last name for a while now.
Angry DC Fans Attempt To Fire James Gunn With Tweets
DC Twitter is an absolute mess in the aftermath of an explosive article from The Hollywood Reporter. The exclusive (which dropped Wednesday evening with no warning) shared the information of sources alleging baffling developments and behind-the-scenes drama currently occurring within DC Films. This included supposed tension between the studio and...
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Why Bernard Actor David Krumholtz Understandably Withdrew From The Santa Clause 3
Ask anyone what their favorite Christmas-themed movie is and chances are they'll shout out Disney's "The Santa Clause." Released in 1994 to critical acclaim, the Tim Allen-starring family romp saw an overworked man accidentally causing the death of Saint Nicholas himself. After wearing the jolly man's suit and delivering presents around the world, Allen's character fully assumed the role of Father Christmas. The Christmas flick grossed over $190 million at the box office (via The Numbers) and has become a holiday fixture, airing throughout the world during the winter season.
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
Guillermo Del Toro Just Put The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Justice League Dark
Famous director Guillermo del Toro certainly has a tremendous amount of skill when it comes to directing monsters, mythical creatures, and other such magical beings. Just think of many of the movies that del Toro is known for — a love story between a human and a sea creature in "The Shape of Water," a red demon with a heart of gold in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," ravenous vampire-like creatures known as reapers in "Blade II," and of course the plethora of otherworldly entities in "Pan's Labyrinth." In other words, del Toro certainly has a cinematic wheelhouse that he is very comfortable with.
Antonio Banderas Gives Shrek Fans Hope For A Fifth Movie
It's been over a decade since "Shrek Forever After" was released, and it seems as if every few years we get a tease about a "Shrek" reboot in the works, or a "Shrek 5" happening with the original cast, but neither has come to fruition. Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz have stated in the past that they'd be onboard for another film, and Mike Myers even told GQ in 2022, "If I had to do one 'Shrek' a year, I'd be thrilled." Supposedly there's a script all ready to go, but beyond that, nothing has ever been confirmed.
How Donald Glover Tricked FX Into Making Atlanta
"Atlanta" blazed a one-of-a-kind trail for itself on FX over the course of its four seasons. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the series is known for shifting its storytelling gears from week to week and never being afraid to get weird with its relatable cast of characters. Using the...
Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Clarifies His Thoughts On The Series' Runaway International Success - Exclusive
"Hunt" director Lee Jung-jae had an award-winning and wide-ranging career before gaining international fame with the record-setting series "Squid Game," in which a host of characters drowning in debt and helplessness sign up for a series of deadly versions of children's games for the promise of a financial windfall. Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, a gambler in debt who wins 100.000 won against a mysterious salesman in a game of Ddakji. It opens up an opportunity to win massive amounts of money, which Seong Gi-hun wants to win back custody of his daughter, get out of debt, and pay off his mother's bills ... but like all contestants of the games, he gets more than he bargains for. The show is a stunning indictment of modern capitalism, and one relatable on a worldwide scale.
The Secret To Yellowstone's Success Is Taylor Sheridan Himself, According To Cole Hauser - Exclusive
As Season 5 rolls along, "Yellowstone" is more popular than ever and really, finally, seeping into the mainstream. A walking, talking example of this is star Cole Hauser, who plays dedicated ranch hand Rip Wheeler. In 2022, before the latest season even started, Spirit Halloween sold a Rip Wheeler costume...
Taylor Swift To Write, Direct A Feature Film For Searchlight
As a songwriter and performer, Taylor Swift has long been preoccupied with the art of storytelling. Now, not so long after making a rare acting appearance as part of a very large ensemble cast in "Amsterdam" (and quite a bit longer after her role as a tragic teen on an episode of "CSI"), Swift is reportedly taking her career as a storyteller to the next level, by writing and directing her own feature film for Searchlight Pictures.
James Gunn Knows Some People Are Going To Hate His DC Studios Vision
It's been all eyes on James Gunn since he and Peter Safran were tapped as the new heads of DC Studios (per THR). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair scrapped plans for a third "Wonder Woman" film yesterday, and fans have a lot of opinions about it. Regarding a tweet from "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot from the day before the news broke, @cosmiczorel retweeted it, asking "do you think this tweet reminded james gunn about wonder woman 3 and he went 'nah let me shut that down' the next day." A few fans like @2TChalla2Stan and @VegasBabyKJ created a meme of posting gifs of disinterested people with a caption suggesting it was showing James Gunn while Patty Jenkins tried to pitch "Wonder Woman 3." Some fans were slightly more optimistic, such as u/ClassicT4 in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, who suggested that Gunn might now come forward and announce that "Wonder Woman 3" was canceled in favor of an Atlantis vs. Amazons crossover film.
