It's been all eyes on James Gunn since he and Peter Safran were tapped as the new heads of DC Studios (per THR). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair scrapped plans for a third "Wonder Woman" film yesterday, and fans have a lot of opinions about it. Regarding a tweet from "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot from the day before the news broke, @cosmiczorel retweeted it, asking "do you think this tweet reminded james gunn about wonder woman 3 and he went 'nah let me shut that down' the next day." A few fans like @2TChalla2Stan and @VegasBabyKJ created a meme of posting gifs of disinterested people with a caption suggesting it was showing James Gunn while Patty Jenkins tried to pitch "Wonder Woman 3." Some fans were slightly more optimistic, such as u/ClassicT4 in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, who suggested that Gunn might now come forward and announce that "Wonder Woman 3" was canceled in favor of an Atlantis vs. Amazons crossover film.

22 HOURS AGO