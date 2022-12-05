Read full article on original website
WCNC
The one thing to do before checking a bag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the most hectic at the airport, with large crowds packing concourses across the country. All those people mean more suitcases will be making their way through security and baggage claim. Nothing can kill your Christmas cheer quite like the airline losing your luggage, but being prepared for that kind of disaster can help ease any anxiety should it happen.
WCNC
Enjoy Family Fun at Pins Mechanical Company
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Simply check out their website and you'll see: Pins Mechanical Company is a social destination featuring duckpin bowling, 40+ pinball machines, old school entertainment and more. Located in the heart of charlotte on 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203 pins has all you need for family entertainment.
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy the holidays in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't let this cloudy weekend keep you indoors when there are plenty of things to do in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Bring the kiddos out for a day with Santa at Cocoa and Carols in Wesley Chapel. It will feature live holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, a bonfire for roasting s'mores, cocoa and cider, and other fun activities. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon. Find more information here.
‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds discarded, loaded gun in family’s Huntersville backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man said his son found a discarded, loaded gun Sunday while raking their home’s backyard. “He sees what looks like metal on the ground, and so he starts rummaging through the leaves thinking, maybe it’s a toy,” said Mike Hege. “Ultimately, (he) picks up, what I didn’t really know at the time, to be a loaded gun.”
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
WCNC
Spice up your dates in December
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dating doesn't have to be awful during December. Sure it's chilly and nasty outside, but that doesn't mean your attitude has to be! No one wants to date The Grinch. After all, his heart was ten sizes too SMALL! Here with more is relationship expert Jennifer Hurvitz.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
WCNC
VERIFY: Contractors are required to maintain a clean worksite and pick up litter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, 1.5 million pounds of litter and road debris has been picked up along the streets of Mecklenburg County. That's more than by this time last year. A viewer asked us about trash along I-485, on the south side. The stretch he's talking...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
'That'll be justice for us,' Shanquella Robinson's sister says ahead of Charlotte rally
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo San Lucas during a Mexico trip with friends. "Everybody being arrested and doing time there," Quilla Long, Robinson's sister, said Wednesday. "That'll be justice...
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
Action 9: What to do if a shop damages your car
CHARLOTTE — Since many new cars are on back order and countless used cars are still selling for top dollar, some drivers may be holding onto their rides longer, choosing to get repairs or bodywork done that they may not have otherwise. Pete Economos says he wanted a new...
WCNC
Charcuterie isn't gone it's evolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charcuterie isn't gone, but it has evolved. Now people are doing all kinds of fun boards and boxes. It doesn't just have to be meat and cheese. Here with more is Lindsay Anvik, from Babe & Butcher. When it comes to preparation for holiday parties, we couldn’t think of anyone better to ask advice of than Lindsay Anvik. One of Lindsay’s strong suits is an ability to combine artful, beautiful arrangements with delicious culinary flavors. From grazing tables to charcuterie, crudité, fruit and dessert boards, Lindsay knows how to wow at a party or to create holiday gifts better than nearly anyone.
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
