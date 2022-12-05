ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Police officer shot, suspect killed in Lombard during armed robbery

LOMBARD, Ill. - A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 4:05 p.m. at a retail store in the first block of West Roosevelt Road.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen crashes vehicle after being shot while driving in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A teen crashed his vehicle after he was shot in the left side of the body while driving in Brighton Park Wednesday. At about 3:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was traveling inside of a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul when he was shot in the left side of the body.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy