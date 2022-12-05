Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
fox32chicago.com
Police officer shot, suspect killed in Lombard during armed robbery
LOMBARD, Ill. - A suspect was killed and a police officer was wounded in a shootout that took place after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard. Lombard police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 4:05 p.m. at a retail store in the first block of West Roosevelt Road.
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders ask public’s help in finding driver who killed woman in Little Village hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Community leaders are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Little Village. Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mom, her elderly father found dead in South Side home; child unharmed
CHICAGO - A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check. After...
fox32chicago.com
Cause of deaths revealed after bodies of Chicago mom, her elderly father found in South Side home
CHICAGO - A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check. After...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot suspect after he allegedly fired several shots at neighbors, striking one of them
CHICAGO - Chicago police shot a man Wednesday after he fired open fired at neighbors, striking one of them, in West Pullman. The shooting occurred around 5:25 p.m. in the 100 block of West 126th Place. According to police, a 52-year-old man left his residence armed with a shotgun and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Young mom and her father found shot to death in Chatham after 2-year-old answers call from concerned friends
CHICAGO - When Javonni Jenkins didn’t show up for work at Holy Cross Hospital Wednesday, her co-workers tried calling her apartment in East Chatham. Jenkins didn’t answer, neither did her father. But Jenkins’ 2-year-old son did answer their FaceTime call and he appeared alone. "After a certain...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Teen crashes vehicle after being shot while driving in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A teen crashed his vehicle after he was shot in the left side of the body while driving in Brighton Park Wednesday. At about 3:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was traveling inside of a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul when he was shot in the left side of the body.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically injured in Bronzeville after argument ends in shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot following an argument with two other men on a sidewalk in Bronzeville Thursday morning. Police say the victim was walking in the first block of East 28th Street around 8:56 a.m. when a gray SUV pulled up and two men got out. There was...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street. According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking northbound on Cottage Grove when he and an...
fox32chicago.com
Loved ones distraught after Chicago mom, her elderly father found dead in South Side home
After forcing their way into the home, officers say they found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her 79-year-old father deceased. They also discovered Jenkins' 2-year-old son, who was unharmed.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
