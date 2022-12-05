Have yourself a scary little Christmas. A new parody film, “The Mean One,” is slashing through the snow with a twisted take on the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It reimagines that the big, green, disgruntled furball (played by David Howard Thornton, “Terrifier”) didn’t actually save Whoville — here rechristened as Newville — from a Dec. 25 without presents. Instead, he was stalkin’ around the Christmas tree and slaughtering the mother of wide-eyed little Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin). But 20 years after their first fateful encounter, the now-grown-up tot is hell-bent on revenge as the film takes audiences on a...

