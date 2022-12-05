ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He's Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
DoYouRemember?

Celine Dion Gives Updates On Ability To Sing After Announcing Health Diagnosis

Celine Dion took to Instagram this week to share devastating news— explaining in a heartfelt video that she was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that has impacted her singing voice and ability. The pop icon revealed in the heartbreaking post that she had to cancel several European tour dates — including eight summer 2023 shows — and will reschedule spring 2023 concerts to 2024.
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Beloved childhood favorites are being killed in sick horror film trend

Have yourself a scary little Christmas. A new parody film, “The Mean One,” is slashing through the snow with a twisted take on the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It reimagines that the big, green, disgruntled furball (played by David Howard Thornton, “Terrifier”) didn’t actually save Whoville — here rechristened as Newville — from a Dec. 25 without presents. Instead, he was stalkin’ around the Christmas tree and slaughtering the mother of wide-eyed little Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin). But 20 years after their first fateful encounter, the now-grown-up tot is hell-bent on revenge as the film takes audiences on a...
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Kenny Chesney's 'I Go Back Tour' coming to Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2023

Kenny Chesney, one of the most successful country artists over the last three decades, will perform at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open next summer.   The singer, guitarist and songwriter will bring his "I Go Back Tour" to En-Joie Golf Club on Friday, June 23, following the first round of the annual PGA Tour Champions event in Endicott. ...
ENDICOTT, NY

