Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland admits last five years have been 'challenging'
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland says the last five years since she met and married Prince Harry have been amongst the most “challenging” of her life. The Duchess of Sussex's mum has spoke out for the first time about the attention on her daughter's relationship with the royal, and she revealed she was "ready to have my voice heard" as she appears in the couple's explosive 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince opens up after husband was killed by lightning strike: 'Something bigger beyond me was calling him'
Actress Bevin Prince has given an emotional first on-camera interview to Good Morning America about the death of her husband, who was fatally struck by lightning over the summer. William Friend, the One Tree Hill alum's late husband, was killed in July after being struck by lightning while the two were boating with their family in North Carolina. He was 33. "We look up and we can see the storm in a distance," she recalled on GMA. "But we've been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water." Friend was on another boat with Prince's father, and she...
Elton John quits Twitter
Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
Michelle Obama talks about her new book, Richard Roeper decides which movies are worth your money
Also, the holidays are almost here, but you don't want to miss out on a great holiday deal from Disney.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Alums Form New Team With ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Castmembers (Exclusive)
A quartet of top-selling L.A. luxury real estate agents, all known for reality TV appearances, are joining forces. Former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency are linking up with Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld (both seen on the new Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills) to form the new team Bond Collective. The Bond Collective team — which links Harris and Parnes’ Bond Street Partners team with the Grauman Rosenfeld Group — will encompass more than 50 agents at The Agency. “I’m beyond excited for what the future holds. David and I are extremely grateful for...
Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things That Define Them, And As A Millennial, I'd Never Considered Some Of These
"My kid called me a boomer, and when I told him, 'No, I’m Gen X,' he said, 'No one cares.' I couldn’t argue with that."
‘Avatar’ to debut on TV ahead of the long-anticipated ‘The Way of Water’ release
For the first time since its release 13 years ago, audiences will have a chance to watch “Avatar” without doing more than changing the channel.
