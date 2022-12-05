Actress Bevin Prince has given an emotional first on-camera interview to Good Morning America about the death of her husband, who was fatally struck by lightning over the summer. William Friend, the One Tree Hill alum's late husband, was killed in July after being struck by lightning while the two were boating with their family in North Carolina. He was 33. "We look up and we can see the storm in a distance," she recalled on GMA. "But we've been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water." Friend was on another boat with Prince's father, and she...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO