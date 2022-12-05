ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Under Armour Factory House Now Open at Tanger Outlets Foley

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Foley announces that the refreshed Under Armour Factory House is now re-opened.

“We are excited to be re-opening the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets Foley following several months of renovations. Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience,” said Under Armour District Manager Rick Meserve. “The new store is significantly larger in size, allowing us to have wider assortment of product, including an incredible selection of our footwear.”

Under Armour has set high standards and implemented strong programs and strategies to create worldwide change for future generations. The brand’s goal is to provide customers with the best performance apparel and inspire athletes to be better through science, passion and innovation.

Located in Suite 404 next to Torrid, the renovated 10,076-square-foot store offers men’s, women’s and children’s athletic apparel, accessories and footwear.

Photo byUnder Armour at Tanger Outlets Foley

Photo byUnder Armour at Tanger Outlets Foley

