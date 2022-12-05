Read full article on original website
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
CSI Star Jorja Fox Names Sara As Her Favorite Character In Her Entire Career
The "CSI" franchise has had incredible longevity since it premiered its first show back in 2000. The original series, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" ran for 15 seasons on CBS, which is obviously an incredible feat for any show to reach, though perhaps not altogether surprising for a case-of-the-week police procedural at the height of the genre's popularity. This led to a collection of spin-off shows that found similar success, as well as an eventual sequel series in "CSI: Vegas," which brought back original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle respectively.
How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene
When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled Over Delilah's Return In Season 20
20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
How Donald Glover Tricked FX Into Making Atlanta
"Atlanta" blazed a one-of-a-kind trail for itself on FX over the course of its four seasons. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the series is known for shifting its storytelling gears from week to week and never being afraid to get weird with its relatable cast of characters. Using the...
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
The Secret To Yellowstone's Success Is Taylor Sheridan Himself, According To Cole Hauser - Exclusive
As Season 5 rolls along, "Yellowstone" is more popular than ever and really, finally, seeping into the mainstream. A walking, talking example of this is star Cole Hauser, who plays dedicated ranch hand Rip Wheeler. In 2022, before the latest season even started, Spirit Halloween sold a Rip Wheeler costume...
Why Sergeant Jimmy Kee From East New York Looks So Familiar
CBS' "East New York" has been a hit so far after first airing Oct. 2, 2022 (via Variety). The drama follows a newly promoted cop (Amanda Warren) who proposes several changes for the betterment of her community, though not all of her fellow servicemen are on board at first. Her goal is to not only protect and persevere but to fully integrate as community members. While audiences have become quite familiar with Regina Haywood (Warren) as the show's main star, Officer Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) as her outspoken supporter, and Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) and Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez) as some of her main oppositions, not much interaction has occurred with recurring character Sgt. Jimmy Kee just yet.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Movies, TV shows to look out for this month, into 2023
2022 has been an explosive year for the film industry, with the releases of "Top Gun: Maverick," "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Wednesday." As we close out the year and venture into 2023, there is much more entertainment to expect. Here's a list of upcoming movies and TV shows to look forward to at the end of the year and into 2023. Movies"Avatar: The Way of the Water" (Dec. 16)It's been a long time coming, but the second installment of the 2009 sci-fi epic "Avatar" will finally hit the theaters this month. With the movie running for 3 hours...
