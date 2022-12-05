Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Tennessee in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#47. Silas (tie)

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National

– Rank: #91

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,863

#47. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

#47. Colton (tie)

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#46. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 142

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

#45. River

River is a name of British origin meaning “flowing body of water”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National

– Rank: #110

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,455

#44. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 148

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#42. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 149

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#42. Christopher (tie)

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 149

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

#41. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#40. Greyson

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200

#39. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 152

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#38. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 158

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#37. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 159

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#36. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 160

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#35. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#34. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 164

National

– Rank: #112

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,366

#33. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#32. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#31. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#30. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

#29. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#27. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 191

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#27. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 191

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#26. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 197

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#25. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 202

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#24. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#23. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 205

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#22. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#21. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 220

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#20. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#19. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 228

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#18. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 232

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#16. Waylon (tie)

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#16. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 235

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#14. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#13. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 255

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#12. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 261

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#11. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 267

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#10. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 284

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#9. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 292

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#8. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 295

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#7. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 308

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#6. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 365

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 382

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#3. Noah (tie)

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 385

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#3. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 385

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 399

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Tennessee

– Number of babies in 2021: 428

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

