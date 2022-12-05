Most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Tennessee in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.Knox County announces paid leave policy for new parents
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#47. Silas (tie)
Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141
National
– Rank: #91
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,863
#47. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
#47. Colton (tie)
Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141
National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532
#46. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 142
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894
#45. River
River is a name of British origin meaning “flowing body of water”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 143
National
– Rank: #110
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,455
#44. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 148
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#42. Ezra (tie)
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 149
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#42. Christopher (tie)
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 149
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809
#41. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#40. Greyson
Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200
#39. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 152
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#38. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 158
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#37. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 159
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
#36. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 160
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#35. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#34. Kingston
Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 164
National
– Rank: #112
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,366
#33. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 166
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#32. Cooper
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 173
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
#31. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 176
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#30. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 178
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
#29. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 184
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#27. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 191
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
#27. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 191
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
#26. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 197
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
#25. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 202
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
#24. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#23. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 205
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#22. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 211
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
#21. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 220
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#20. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 221
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
#19. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 228
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#18. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 232
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#16. Waylon (tie)
Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624
#16. Lucas (tie)
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 233
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#15. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 235
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#14. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 241
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
#13. Grayson
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 255
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
#12. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 261
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
#11. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 267
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#10. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 284
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#9. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 292
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
#8. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 295
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
#7. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 308
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#6. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 365
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#5. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 382
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#3. Noah (tie)
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 385
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
#3. James (tie)
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 385
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 399
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#1. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 428
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
