Tennessee State

Most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee

By Stacker
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAbZ0_0jY5i8CB00

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Tennessee in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRirh_0jY5i8CB00
Canva
#50. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IR2n_0jY5i8CB00
MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#47. Silas (tie)

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National
– Rank: #91
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107KbK_0jY5i8CB00
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nxpox_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#47. Colton (tie)

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 141

National
– Rank: #74
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vof1f_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#46. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 142

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P33IM_0jY5i8CB00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#45. River

River is a name of British origin meaning “flowing body of water”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National
– Rank: #110
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VA4n_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#44. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 148

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxLeP_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#42. Ezra (tie)

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 149

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASDGa_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#42. Christopher (tie)

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 149

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4El8Po_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#41. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452x2a_0jY5i8CB00
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#40. Greyson

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo5yC_0jY5i8CB00
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#39. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 152

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjwxc_0jY5i8CB00
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#38. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 158

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msesw_0jY5i8CB00
Capable97 // Shutterstock

#37. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 159

National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwNZV_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#36. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 160

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZrFE_0jY5i8CB00
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#35. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJH8V_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#34. Kingston

Kingston is a name of English origin meaning “king’s settlement”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 164

National
– Rank: #112
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,366

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCMWV_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#33. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzzrd_0jY5i8CB00
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#32. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf0LW_0jY5i8CB00
Fotonium // Shutterstock

#31. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 176

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qetg_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#30. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 178

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlY7X_0jY5i8CB00
Negative Space

#29. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 184

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TorOM_0jY5i8CB00
Falcona // Shutterstock

#27. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 191

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocwdb_0jY5i8CB00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#27. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 191

National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FofwL_0jY5i8CB00
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#26. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 197

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdVOL_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#25. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 202

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKBk5_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#24. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Se85C_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#23. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 205

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6U3h_0jY5i8CB00
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#22. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 211

National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNFOq_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#21. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 220

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiKG1_0jY5i8CB00
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#20. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 221

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMlz_0jY5i8CB00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#19. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 228

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS6Ic_0jY5i8CB00
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#18. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 232

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a3Pd_0jY5i8CB00
Lopolo // Shutterstock

#16. Waylon (tie)

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBz80_0jY5i8CB00
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#16. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVZg_0jY5i8CB00
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#15. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 235

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYJQk_0jY5i8CB00
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#14. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 241

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRQQz_0jY5i8CB00
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#13. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 255

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUEu_0jY5i8CB00
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#12. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 261

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWzP_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#11. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 267

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aaj2Y_0jY5i8CB00
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#10. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 284

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4JSN_0jY5i8CB00
morrowlight // Shutterstock

#9. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 292

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Ukz_0jY5i8CB00
Flashon // Shutterstock

#8. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 295

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWQdM_0jY5i8CB00
Irisska // Shutterstock

#7. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 308

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr4Yt_0jY5i8CB00
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#6. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 365

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vpF_0jY5i8CB00
marina shin // Shutterstock

#5. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 382

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwgFt_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#3. Noah (tie)

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 385

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8eG0_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#3. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 385

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPZ1e_0jY5i8CB00
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 399

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qntfG_0jY5i8CB00
Canva

#1. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Tennessee
– Number of babies in 2021: 428

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

