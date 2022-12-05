ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville teen broke into house, assaulted 3 women, authorities say

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQKEd_0jY5i2tp00
JOSEPH SALAZAR

A Gainesville teenager broke into a Thompson Bridge Road home Friday, Dec. 2, and assaulted three women sleeping inside, according to authorities.

Joseph Salazar, 17, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of simple battery. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Salazar entered the home around 11 p.m. Friday, grabbed one woman and inappropriately touched two teens over the age of 16.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Salazar knew the women but she did not know what the motive was for the trespass and assault.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the house and arrested Salazar, who was under the influence of drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williams did not know what the drug was.

Authorities took Salazar to the hospital for treatment before taking him to the jail.

Salazar was also charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.

Salazar lived a good distance away from the scene, Williams said, but she did not know how Salazar got into the home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
MARIETTA, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection

A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
EMERSON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth

A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
DULUTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil held for 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside gated Buckhead community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vigil was held for the 77-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a home in a gated Buckhead community. Dozens of people gathered in front of Eleanor Bowles’ home for the vigil. Her family says they are still in shock by the disturbing news. However, they remain positive that justice will be served.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
SNELLVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
theeastcountygazette.com

Cobb County Walmart altercation kills man, police say

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a man was killed during an altercation between two parties at a Walmart in Marietta. Several calls to 911 reported an active shooter at the Walmart at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta on Wednesday at noon, prompting officers from the Cobb County Police Department to come.
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
192
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy