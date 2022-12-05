Gainesville teen broke into house, assaulted 3 women, authorities say

JOSEPH SALAZAR

A Gainesville teenager broke into a Thompson Bridge Road home Friday, Dec. 2, and assaulted three women sleeping inside, according to authorities.

Joseph Salazar, 17, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of simple battery. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Salazar entered the home around 11 p.m. Friday, grabbed one woman and inappropriately touched two teens over the age of 16.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Salazar knew the women but she did not know what the motive was for the trespass and assault.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the house and arrested Salazar, who was under the influence of drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Williams did not know what the drug was.

Authorities took Salazar to the hospital for treatment before taking him to the jail.

Salazar was also charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.

Salazar lived a good distance away from the scene, Williams said, but she did not know how Salazar got into the home.