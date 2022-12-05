ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 9

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9, a meeting with Robert Silas went sideways, leaving everyone making plans away from the team. Meanwhile, Bell and Stabler had to take creative measures to keep their team alive when the danger mounted. However, a call from Benson left Stabler...
How Life Unexpected Was The Blueprint For The Fosters

When most people think of foster care, they usually think about what they've seen on TV, which isn't a lot. It's just one of those things writers don't tend to dig deep into, except for a few choice storylines that usually end up on the cutting floor. If you're a...
Liza Lapira Talks the Joy of #MustLoveChristmas and her Kind Co-stars

This Sunday, The Equalizer star Liza Lapira stars in a CBS original holiday film, Must Love Christmas, with Neal Bledsoe and Nathan White. Natalie is a Christmas romance novelist stuck in a rut since she hasn't been in love. She gets stuck in a storm when she reluctantly goes on a book tour. Her life soon becomes a romance novel as she's in a love triangle between her teenage crush Caleb (Nathan White), and the reporter who wants the inside scoop (Neal Bledsoe).
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Review: Poetic Justice

Erin and Anthony are constantly crossing each other's boundaries. Erin has pissed Anthony off by running background checks on people he's spending time with, and Anthony is never shy about his opinion of Erin's relationship with Jack. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8, Anthony irritated Erin by taking surveillance...
Jonathan Bennett Teases The Holiday Sitter, Taking "Comedy to the Next Level" at Hallmark

This Sunday, you can watch The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, based on an original story by Bennett. It's a genuinely funny movie about Sam (Bennett), a confirmed bachelor with no interest in children, who winds up watching his niece and nephew over the Christmas holiday. Everything changes when he meets their neighbor, Jason (Krissa).

