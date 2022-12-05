ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
suggest.com

Ken Jennings Has One Awful Weakness As A Host But We Still Love Him Anyway

Ken Jennings is usually applauded as an excellent Jeopardy! host, from his onscreen demeanor to his own experience as a champion on the show. However, Jennings appears to have one weakness as a host: his impressions. Jennings’ Borat Voice Didn’t Leave A Good Impression On Viewers. Jennings is...
Deadline

Dan Lauria To Play Tip O’Neill In Ronald Reagan Biopic

Dan Lauria will play former Speaker of the House Thomas “Tip” O’Neill in the upcoming biopic Reagan. He’ll play opposite Dennis Quaid, who plays the 40th president. In a statement, director Sean McNamara said, “He and Dennis have the chemistry needed to portray Reagan and O’Neill as two politicians who were respectful adversaries.” In Washington, the 1980s friendship between Reagan and O’Neill has long been viewed as a contrast to recent decades, as partisan rifts have gotten more personal. Others in the case include Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight...
