Dan Lauria will play former Speaker of the House Thomas “Tip” O’Neill in the upcoming biopic Reagan. He’ll play opposite Dennis Quaid, who plays the 40th president. In a statement, director Sean McNamara said, “He and Dennis have the chemistry needed to portray Reagan and O’Neill as two politicians who were respectful adversaries.” In Washington, the 1980s friendship between Reagan and O’Neill has long been viewed as a contrast to recent decades, as partisan rifts have gotten more personal. Others in the case include Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight...

