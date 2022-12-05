Read full article on original website
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the incident...
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
Esquire Names Small Rt 40 Restaurant One of USA’s Best
If you blink, you may pass it. As a matter of fact, you may have passed it often and never really noticed it. (Like I have!) Esquire, a name that's been around in publishing since the 1930s has been targeting men with their stories of fashion, style, lifestyle and more.
Caesars is Bringing New Adult-Themed Attraction to AC Boardwalk
Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld, the company that produces the show “Absinthe” in Las Vegas are teaming up on a live theater and dining complex to open on the Atlantic City Boardwalk by summer 2023. The Hook was formally announced Tuesday as part of $400 million in renovations Caesars...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?
It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Great Video Shows Construction Progress of Atlantic City Indoor Water Park
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises it was right up there with the promise of the Atlantic City Monorail or that Inverted-or-Whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the...
Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware. A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks. This could be one of the greatest...
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Settles One of NJ’s Biggest Pizza Debates
So how do you determine who has the best pizza when two legendary shops are under the same roof? You bring in an expert. Well, maybe not "bring in," but when Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is in your neighborhood, chances are, your pizza is about to be judged. And...
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
Brian Taft to Succeed Jim Gardner on Action News 6 O’clock Broadcast
Action News in Philadelphia has officially named retiring anchor Jim Gardner's successor for its 6 p.m. broadcast. Brian's inheriting the coveted spot being vacated by Gardner, who will leave 6abc's Action News at the end of this year. Gardner ended his run as 11 p.m. anchor in August. Rick Williams...
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
