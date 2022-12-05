ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

What Do Disney, South Jersey, And Christmas Pajamas Have In Common?

It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!. This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
5 Indicted For Fatal Summertime Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ

Five people have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City this past summer. 35-year-old Phillip Hayes and 29-year-old Lester Robinson, both of Atlantic City, are facing first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree hindering apprehension, and various weapon-related charges. 30-year-old Quamel Shaffer of Millville was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
