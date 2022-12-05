Read full article on original website
Rock Climber Free-Soloing Falls to Death
A rock climber was free-soloing on El Cajon Mountain in San Diego on Sunday when he fell to his death. The identity of the 22-year-old has not been released [update Dec. 8: the climber has been identified as Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno]. A group of nearby climbers witnessed the accident and...
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks
Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
The Best Ice Climbing Tools for 2023
If you’re looking to get into waterfall ice climbing, then you’ll need at least one set of tools. It’s been a few years since any brand has released a new design, so if you’re a veteran ice climber, then you’ll have seen these tools before. We know that Black Diamond will start to release a new series of tools starting in 2024. For now, here are some of the best ice tools on the market for beginner and experienced ice climbers.
Steep Yosemite 5.13d Crack Gets Rare Repeat
Jordan Cannon has repeated Wet Lycra Nightmare, a nine-pitch 5.13d on Leaning Tower in Yosemite, the wall is one of the steepest granite faces in North America. “Once on the wall, I redpointed the entire route over two days, sleeping by myself on Ahwanhee Ledge and leading every pitch first try except for the 5.13d roof, which took me two attempts at the end of day one before I sent it on my first attempt at the beginning of day two,” said Cannon. ” That being said, I still had to fight for my life to send the last three 5.13 pitches to the top.”
New Big Routes in Dolomites, Alps and Andes
As the rock season comes to an end in most places, alpine and ice climbing is just picking up. Several big new routes have been established on rock and ice over the past few weeks. On the south face of Torre Trieste on Mount Civetta in the Dolomites, two new...
