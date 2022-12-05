Jordan Cannon has repeated Wet Lycra Nightmare, a nine-pitch 5.13d on Leaning Tower in Yosemite, the wall is one of the steepest granite faces in North America. “Once on the wall, I redpointed the entire route over two days, sleeping by myself on Ahwanhee Ledge and leading every pitch first try except for the 5.13d roof, which took me two attempts at the end of day one before I sent it on my first attempt at the beginning of day two,” said Cannon. ” That being said, I still had to fight for my life to send the last three 5.13 pitches to the top.”

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO