Vikings, Colts in Week 15 flexed to Saturday kickoff

It'll be the first of three games televised on NFL Network that day.

The "TBD" next to the start time of the Vikings-Colts game in Minnesota in Week 15 has been replaced with 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

It'll be the opening game of a Saturday triple-header on NFL Network. Following the Vikings and Colts, who are ironically coached by Jeff Saturday, will be the Ravens and Browns at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Dolphins and Bills at 7:15 p.m. Central Time.

It'll be the first of two consecutive Saturday games for Minnesota since the NFL is playing most Week 16 games on Saturday, Dec. 24, including the Vikings against the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota may already have clinched the NFC North by Week 15. They can do so with a win this Sunday,. Dec. 11 in Detroit. If they lose to Detroit, a win against the Colts would do the trick.

The Browns still have a shot in the AFC North but they're running out of time, while the Dolphins and Bills is a showdown for the top spot in the very competitive AFC East.