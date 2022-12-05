ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruben Bach wins 113 weight class; Deerfield wrestling sees other strong finishes at Jefferson

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago
 4 days ago

Four Deerfield wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes at the 2022 Jefferson Varsity Invite on Saturday, December 3 at Jefferson High School.

Competing against Brayden Campbell of Jefferson in the 113 weight class, Ruben Bach scored two pins to take first place. Bach lost an 8-6 decision in the first matchup to Campbell before scoring a pin at 5:54 in the second match and another pin at 1:46 in the final match.

Samtana Haines wrestled to a second-place finish at 182. Haines scored pins against Derek Pochowski of Waterloo (4:13), Christia Franco of Marshall (1:08), Mason Spaeth of Lake Mills (0:31) and Daniel Garcia (4:15) of Jefferson. In the first-place match, Haines lost to Kooper Huffman of Beloit Turner (0:55) due to an injury stoppage.

Hayden Frazer finished third in the 126 weight bracket. Frazer scored pins against Maximos Kressner of Lake Mills (1:26) and Liam Smith (0:42) of Lake Mills. Frazer scored a forfeit win over Owen Koele of Waterloo before getting pinned (4:21) by Sydney Andrews of Beloit Turner.

Joseph Treinen took third at 152. Treinen scored pins against Isaac Schoenherr of Jefferson (4:49), Ryan Fugate of Watertown (4:54) and Alastair Hansen (0:24) of Marshall. Treinen lost by pinfall to Brayden Klubertanz of Marshall (1:18) and Elijah Deaver (1:48) of Beloit Turner.

Eli Martin placed fifth at 220. Martin lost by pinfall to Kyle Larson of Beloit Turner (2:51), Ian Spoke of Waterloo (3:52), Cade Pagel of Jefferson (3:53) and Thomas Cassidy (1:14) of Lake Mills.

Hunter Milanowski finished sixth at 170. Milanowski lost by pinfall to Eric Halon of Beloit Turner (3:42), Trevor Firari of Waterloo (0:37), Turner Cobb of Marshall (3:03), Owen Burling of Lake Mills (0:41) and Alex Vasquez (1:52) of Jefferson.

Deerfield finished sixth as a team with 64 points.

Team scores: Beloit Turner 236, Waterloo 153.5, Marshall 140, Jefferson 128.5, Lake Mills 126, Deerfield 64.

