Asheville, NC

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

The next time a city or county whines about being unable, for whatever reason, to help the homeless they should be reminded of ALL the assistance given to illegals.

FOX Carolina

Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
avlwatchdog.org

Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit

[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
Mountain Xpress

Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction

On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
WLOS.com

Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
avlwatchdog.org

Black smoke from crematorium choking cyclists? Metered parking spaces downtown MIA?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies, and the real answers:. Question: Any idea why Asheville Area Alternative Funerals & Cremation Services on Riverside Drive is able to periodically spew clouds of black smoke (made up of I-shudder-to-think-what composition) from its low-lying crematorium smokestack with apparent impunity? At times it settles down on the bike lane, forcing bicyclists (me included) to pant through it! Does this business comply with local air quality rules? Does it have any violations on file?
WLOS.com

With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
avlwatchdog.org

Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster

More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
