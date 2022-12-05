Read full article on original website
Ncnovembergirl
3d ago
The next time a city or county whines about being unable, for whatever reason, to help the homeless they should be reminded of ALL the assistance given to illegals.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
FOX Carolina
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something many us don’t even think about but finding access to a warm bed is getting harder for people in Greenville. There are currently six shelters across Greenville County offering resources that are key to helping people experiencing homelessness: a warm meal, shower and a place to sleep.
avlwatchdog.org
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit
[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WLOS.com
'Plan for the unthinkable' Asheville City Schools prepare for evacuation exercise
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is preparing to conduct a drill they’re calling a family re-unification exercise. The purpose is to practice the process of safely and swiftly evacuating students from school, during an emergency situation, and reuniting them with their parents. The school system is...
2 Upstate nurses accused of neglecting nursing home patients
Two nurses are accused of neglecting patients at a Spartanburg nursing home.
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New plant is leading us in wrong direction
On Nov. 16, Pratt & Whitney had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of its administrative occupancy of its new plant. Production is expected to begin in the spring. In its press release about the event, P&W happily stated that it has met or exceeded its own goals for...
wpde.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
avlwatchdog.org
Black smoke from crematorium choking cyclists? Metered parking spaces downtown MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies, and the real answers:. Question: Any idea why Asheville Area Alternative Funerals & Cremation Services on Riverside Drive is able to periodically spew clouds of black smoke (made up of I-shudder-to-think-what composition) from its low-lying crematorium smokestack with apparent impunity? At times it settles down on the bike lane, forcing bicyclists (me included) to pant through it! Does this business comply with local air quality rules? Does it have any violations on file?
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
