Nashville, TN

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More

Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden

Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22

After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev

The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Yardbarker

Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects

It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
Yardbarker

Devils’ Bastian Will Be Bigger Loss Than Blackwood and Palat

The New Jersey Devils have played three games without fourth-line grinder Nathan Bastian. In that span, the team is 2-0-1, but they have struggled and at times, were lacking the speed that they have become known for. The club’s slow starts have been amplified the past few games, with the team allowing two goals in the first three minutes of the opening frame against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28, a Nashville Predators goal 11 seconds into the first period on Dec. 1, and only four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 3.
NEWARK, NJ
qcnews.com

Thompson nets 4 in 1st, 5 overall, as Buffalo tops Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tage Thompson matched an NHL record by scoring four times in the first period and finished with five goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight road game, 9-4 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Thompson is the second...
BUFFALO, NY
The Longmont Leader

DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

