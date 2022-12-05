Read full article on original website
Korchinski among 5 Hawks prospects invited to Canada's WJC camp
Team Canada announced its 29-player camp roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and five Blackhawks prospects were invited: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Greene and Kevin Korchinski. The Blackhawks had the most prospects on the roster. Anaheim and Montreal each had three. Korchinski, who was...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
Logan Thompson, Golden Knights Face Bruins At TD Garden
Logan Thompson is a notable rookie goalie to keep an eye on this season. Thompson and the Vegas Golden Knights travel to Boston to take on the Bruins at TD Garden for their Monday night matchup. The Golden Knights goalie has a 12-5-0 record between the pipes with a 2.54...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: All eyes on Jakob Chychrun, Jesse Puljujarvi speaks to Finnish media about struggles, and more
The Arizona Coyotes coming to town generally isn’t something that people bother to circle on their calendar but their game in Edmonton tonight will give Oilers fans their first in-person view of defenceman Jakob Chychrun since his return from injury. The 24-year-old defender has been in the trade rumour...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bastian Will Be Bigger Loss Than Blackwood and Palat
The New Jersey Devils have played three games without fourth-line grinder Nathan Bastian. In that span, the team is 2-0-1, but they have struggled and at times, were lacking the speed that they have become known for. The club’s slow starts have been amplified the past few games, with the team allowing two goals in the first three minutes of the opening frame against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28, a Nashville Predators goal 11 seconds into the first period on Dec. 1, and only four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 3.
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
qcnews.com
Thompson nets 4 in 1st, 5 overall, as Buffalo tops Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tage Thompson matched an NHL record by scoring four times in the first period and finished with five goals and an assist as the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight road game, 9-4 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Thompson is the second...
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
