Virginia State

Average Virginia Gas Prices Back Down to 2021 Levels

Richmond, Virginia (AAA) – At $3.21, the average price of gas in Virginia is now the same as it was one year ago today. The state average is down three cents overnight, down 12 cents in the past week and down 27 cents in the past month. It is also $1.65 less than it was back on June 14th when Virginia set a new all-time record high gas price of $4.86.
Governor Youngkin Announces $20 Million of Funding for Operation Bold Blue Line

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded approximately $20 million to local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. Youngkin unveiled Operation Bold Blue Line in October to support concrete actions being taken across the Commonwealth to reduce violent crime. “Today’s grant funding...
Virginia Deputy That Killed Family Was on Psych Hold in 2016

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father. The incident raises new questions about how the man was hired by the Virginia State Police and later by a Virginia sheriff’s office without raising any red flags. The 2016 episode was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. It is described in a police report released by Abingdon police. Virginia State Police said Thursday that “human error” resulted in an incomplete database search during the hiring process.
Virginia Awarded Over $67 Million to Support Public Health Infrastructure

RICHMOND, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health infrastructure. The five-year grant will help increase the public health workforce, improve organizational systems and modernize data infrastructure.
