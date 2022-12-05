ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nike severs ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qA34_0jY5fMmz00

Nike has severed all ties with Kyrie Irving a month after the apparel company suspended its partnership with the Brooklyn Nets point guard amid controversy, a spokesperson told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving platformed a film full of antisemitic tropes on Twitter in early November. His initial refusal to apologize or condemn the film's contents earned suspensions from both the Nets and Nike. The apparel company also canceled its launch of Irving's next signature shoe, the Kyrie 8, from one of its most popular lines.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," a statement from Nike said last month at the time of Irving's suspension. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

Days later, Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC his company's relationship with Irving was likely over.

"I would doubt that we go back," he said. "But I don’t know for sure."

Knight added, "Kyrie stepped over the line. It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Check back soon for more details.

– – – – – – –

is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at or follow him on Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don't jump off the Cameron Payne ship just yet

It’s that time of the year when the days get shorter, and the sun goes down earlier. The fantasy basketball waiver wire seems like it’s beginning to thin out, but that may be a mirage. This week’s column features three solid short-term options who might help get you through December, plus three players with long-term upside whom you may want to add sooner rather than later.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas

Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. None are playing in Russia, for obvious reasons — Griner's ordeal and the country's ongoing war with Ukraine...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
136K+
Followers
145K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy