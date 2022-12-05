ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Students Compete In Southern California’s First Lego Robotics Challenge

By Linsey Towles
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMluw_0jY5fLuG00

Teams of middle and junior high schoolers came together to compete at West Ranch High School in Southern California’s first Lego League Regional Tournament.

Schools participating in the Lego League challenge included Placerita , Rio Norte and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools. Other teams came from across Southern California to compete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOFdy_0jY5fLuG00

Example of legos being used to create complex robotic machines.

The teams were asked to create robotic machines from provided legos and program the machines to do certain tasks. One team created a small crane that could lift objects and another created a model car that drove itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNe5S_0jY5fLuG00

Students work together and discuss their robotic creations.

“We love to inspire attending students by celebrating their hard work and giving them a glimpse of the robotic opportunities available to them in the future,” said officials from Project 691, an organization that has been hosting Lego robotics competitions for 12 years.

Through Project 691, 400 elementary and middle schoolers have been able to compete this year, showcasing their robots and completing a research project on how to improve energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6oNt_0jY5fLuG00

Winning teams are awarded and congratulated.

The event began early in the morning Sunday and awards were given out to all the attending teams. Trophies were handed out to teams that scored the highest among judges.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0jY5fLuG00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Sixth Annual Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Held

The sixth annual community Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting was held Wednesday after being canceled last week due to rain. The Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting featured entertainment by choirs from area schools, Magic Castle magician Dennis Forel, the KHTS fire truck and Santa Claus. During the event, Miss California Pre-Teen Daniella Bernard, Miss Santa Clarita Mackenzie ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

iLEAD Schools Announces New CEO

iLEAD California Schools, which includes Santa Clarita Valley International charter school (SCVi), announced Tuesday their new Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Fischer.  Fischer has contributed to the development of iLEAD Schools and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California. A respected educational leader with more than 20 years of experience, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
fox5ny.com

California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women

A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents

The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle

The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City.  In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area.  The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ucr.edu

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Cold Weather Alert For Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for the last half of the week. The cold weather alert is effective in the Santa Clarita Valley from Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 to Friday, Dec. 9, according to L.A. County Health.  Wind chill temperatures are ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Politics & The Pulpit – The Georgia Runoff, LexRex Institute, And The Procedure – December 7, 2022

Host: Pastor Jerry Cook Guests: Alexander Habberbush, Pastor Max Graves Topic: Politics & The Pulpit – The Georgia Runoff, LexRex Institute, And The Procedure – December 7, 2022 On this episode of Politics & The Pulpit, our host Pastor Jerry Cook from Freedoms Way Baptist Church discusses the preparation that Republicans should prepare their nominees ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Fibromyalgia Relief, Natural Medicine In Santa Clarita

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The information contained herein is intended to help you make informed decisions about your health. Always consult with a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, exercise, or supplementation program, or if you have any questions about your health. If you’re looking ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
780
Followers
369
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy