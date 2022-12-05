Students Compete In Southern California’s First Lego Robotics Challenge

Teams of middle and junior high schoolers came together to compete at West Ranch High School in Southern California’s first Lego League Regional Tournament.

Schools participating in the Lego League challenge included Placerita , Rio Norte and Rancho Pico Junior High Schools. Other teams came from across Southern California to compete.

The teams were asked to create robotic machines from provided legos and program the machines to do certain tasks. One team created a small crane that could lift objects and another created a model car that drove itself.

“We love to inspire attending students by celebrating their hard work and giving them a glimpse of the robotic opportunities available to them in the future,” said officials from Project 691, an organization that has been hosting Lego robotics competitions for 12 years.

Through Project 691, 400 elementary and middle schoolers have been able to compete this year, showcasing their robots and completing a research project on how to improve energy.

The event began early in the morning Sunday and awards were given out to all the attending teams. Trophies were handed out to teams that scored the highest among judges.

