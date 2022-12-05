Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
KPS board holds off on retention bonus plan, approval could come next Monday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Teachers, staff, and support personnel with the Kalamazoo Public School were hoping to get a retention bonus approved at last night’s Board of Education meeting, but it didn’t happen. Trustees held a special closed session to talk about it Monday and the...
jack1065.com
Downtown Kalamazoo businesses launch inaugural “Moonlight Madness” late night shopping event
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Those wanting to do some late night holiday shopping will soon be able to enjoy extended store hours until 11 p.m., extended restaurant hours and specials, during Kalamazoo’s very first Moonlight Madness event on Friday, December 9. During the event, shoppers will be...
jack1065.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
jack1065.com
Two injured in crash at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue Thursday evening
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sprinkle Road in Portage was closed for several hours last night after a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. Around 8:30 p.m. Portage Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a pickup truck traveling south on Sprinkle Road attempted to turn east onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a small SUV that was traveling north on Sprinkle Rd.
jack1065.com
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
jack1065.com
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
jack1065.com
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
jack1065.com
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
Comments / 0