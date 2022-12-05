ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
Two injured in crash at Sprinkle Road and Milham Avenue Thursday evening

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Sprinkle Road in Portage was closed for several hours last night after a crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. Around 8:30 p.m. Portage Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that a pickup truck traveling south on Sprinkle Road attempted to turn east onto Milham Avenue. The pickup truck turned into the path of a small SUV that was traveling north on Sprinkle Rd.
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
New head football coach named for Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University named it’s newest head football coach on Thursday, December 8. The announcement comes just ten days after the university fired head coach Tim Lester from their football program during the last week of November. 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Alabama native Lance...
