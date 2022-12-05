Massive blaze rips through NYC pizza shop: ‘Looked like hellfire’

A massive fire ripped through a Bronx pizza shop early Monday, injuring one person, officials said.

The blaze erupted at Pepe Joe’s Pizza on Courtlandt Avenue near East 155th Street in Melrose around 2:30 a.m., the FDNY said.

Neighbor Carlos Bonafe filmed footage of flames shooting from the roof of the one-story pizzeria, obtained by Freedom News TV’s Dakota Santiago .

“I awoke to this really bright red light coming from the right-hand side of my window,” Bonafe told Santiago. “I didn’t think anything of it, but I heard the firefighters yelling for everyone to evacuate immediately.”

“It was terrifying, first of all,” Bonafe added. “It just looked like hellfire, like the whole place is just blazing red. You could barely see anything but red.”

The inferno looked like a “really bright red light” from a neighbor’s window. Citizen

One injury was reported in the early-morning fire. Citizen

A dozen FDNY units, with 60 department members, responded to the scene.

One person was taken to Lincoln Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening, officials said.

The blaze was placed under control in about an hour.

The cause remained under investigation, but charred e-bikes were discovered at the scene, WABC reported .