Deion Sanders isn’t messing around at Colorado: ‘Go ahead and jump in that portal’

Deion Sanders kicked off his tenure as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes by essentially pointing players toward the exit door.

When speaking to players over the weekend, Sanders expressed the changes he would bring to the program, which recently wrapped a 1-11 season, and suggested the roster look to the transfer portal.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me and it’s Louis,” the 55-year-old Sanders began.

“It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body, and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now. I’m coming, and when I get here, it’s gonna be changed. So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that portal and do whatever you’re gonna get because more of you jump in, the more room you make.”

Deion Sanders telling the CU Buffs football team that he’s bringing his own luggage, and that they better hit the portal. This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/004LUKiTr2 — College FB Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) December 4, 2022

Sanders was introduced as Colorado’s head coach on Sunday and vowed the program is “going to win.”

“We’re going to be good. We’re really going to be good. I do not worry … We need to stay together. We need to stay united. We need to continue to believe. It may not happen as quickly as you may desire, but it’s going to happen. We’re going to win. It’s going to happen. I’m not going to put a timetable on it but it’s going to happen,” Sanders said .

Deion Sanders takes part in a press conference as the new head coach of Colorado’s football team on Dec. 4, 2022. Denver Post via Getty Images

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) in September 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Prior to joining the Buffaloes, Sanders served as the head coach of Jackson State for three seasons, compiling a record of 25-7. Jackson added Sunday that his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is also bound for the Pac-12.

“This is your quarterback,” Sanders said of Shedeur on Sunday. “He’s going to have to earn it, though.”

Shedeur, a sophomore, has thrown for 3,383 yards this season, along with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.