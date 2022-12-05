Read full article on original website
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
TechRadar
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest
I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Adds Idris Elba to Cast
Cyberpunk 2077's big DLC expansion was revealed at The Game Awards. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020 after many years of anticipation and it was unfortunately bogged down in an absurd amount of bugs, some broken promises, and more. The game was hurt a lot by this, despite having a ton of commercial success. It sold a ton of copies due to the pre-release hype, but the game and developer's reputation were severely hurt by the state the game was released in. CD Projekt Red ended up changing up a lot of the plans it had for the game post-release so it could focus on fixing the game.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
Android Headlines
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will slay its last monster next June
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down in 2023 according to CD PROJEKT RED. In a somber blog post this morning, the publisher and creator of The Witcher franchise has confirmed it will be closing down the game next Summer. Giving it a short nearly 2-year lifespan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, it was augmented reality-based mobile game that allowed players to slay monsters on their phones in the real world. Just as if they were actually a Witcher.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Creator Teases More Plans for DLC, Updates
Elden Ring had quite the week with a free Colosseum Update dropping recently, a Game of the Year win at The Game Awards 2023, and a surprise Bill Clinton nod, but that's apparently far from the end of Elden Ring news that we'll be hearing about. During the acceptance speech for the Game of the Year award given away at Thursday's event, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki talked about the game's reception and also its future by teasing that FromSoftware still had more planned for the game.
The Verge
Diablo IV finally gets a release date and performance by Halsey
Days after the first impressions of Diablo IV hit the internet, Activision Blizzard has announced the game will release on June 6th. The game also got a brand new trailer premiering during tonight’s Game Awards broadcast featuring a brief performance by Halsey. Unfortunately, because of all the blood and demons, you’re only going to be able to watch the trailer directly on YouTube.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards
Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
Diablo 4 Finally Gets A Release Date, Preorders Arrive With Beta Perk
"Diablo" fans received some key details about the upcoming "Diablo 4" installment, including its open beta early access and the release date that'll follow it. The title was announced way back during BlizzCon 2019, and Blizzard has teased fans with various snippets and details over the years since, including the presence of the daughter of Mephisto, Lilith. A few lucky people have even had the opportunity to experience the upcoming title as part of its closed beta — and, as you'd expect, there have been some leaks amid all of this.
Cyberpunk 2077's rough launch killed multiplayer ambitions, says developer
The multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 was cancelled as a result of the game's catastrophic launch, and with a list of issues to sort as long as your arm, this part fell to the wayside. This is confirming what we had already surmised from the story behind the RPG, however,...
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
