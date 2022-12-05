ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana

By Bjorn Morfin
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35T7Wm_0jY5dVYi00

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.

Yolani Asucena Enorado-Leiva, 24, of Jefferson Parish, and Leticia Nicacia Dos Santos, 18, a Brazillian national, pled guilty on Nov. 29 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana .

Louisiana man convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl

Leiva also pled guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of her drug trafficking activities, the press release said.

Court documents show that the Department of Homeland Security has been investigating the narcotics trafficking activities of a Mexican national who is located in Mexico. According to the press release, the investigation revealed that the individual had two couriers in Louisiana who were distributing fentanyl pills. Leiva and Santos were identified as those couriers.

Leiva was also arrested in relation to a shooting in Jefferson Parish, where deputies located firearms and drugs on her person.

According to the press release, both women face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years. They also face a fine of up to $1,000,000 and at least three years of supervised release.

Leiva faces an additional sentence of five years up to life in prison, and an additional fine of up to $250,000 for the gun violation, the press release said.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice Landrieu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

37K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy