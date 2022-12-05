Read full article on original website
Related
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
Best Valorant pro settings: Mechanics, map & more
Having the best Valorant pro settings is essential for your journey to becoming a Future Earth champion and can help to increase your win rate. Any shooter game requires optimal settings to ensure that you get the best in-game performance and Valorant is no different. Be it lag or a highly boosted eDPI, no one likes it when an in-game calamity rises from a wrongly entered settings parameter.
Overwatch 2 Sojourn nerfs actually give Mercy huge “buff” in Season 2
Overwatch 2 Season 2 introduced some major nerfs to DPS hero Sojourn in an effort to make her more balanced. However, players have discovered that the nerfs have actually acted as a “buff” to Mercy. Overwatch 2 Season 2 is finally here, and there’s plenty for fans of...
Pokemon Go announces another round of infamous Hoopa Elite Raids and fans are over it
Pokemon Go brings Hoopa Unbound back for the third round of Elite Raids, and while the Mythical Pokemon is powerful, many fans are not enthused about its overlap with the Mythic Blade event – or its appearance at all. Pokemon Go fans currently have their hands full with the...
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
Best Perrserker Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
If trainers are having a tough time dealing with high-level Fairy-type Tera Raids, then this Perrserker build will help make quick work of those frustrating post-game battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Perrserker is the Gen 8 evolution of Galarian Meowth. After regional forms were introduced in Gen 7’s Alola,...
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
Apex Legends leaks hint at huge Legend reworks dropping with Season 16
Several Apex Legends leaks point to major Legend meta changes coming soon, with Season 16 potentially bringing huge changes to character classes and abilities. Apex Legends Season 15 has come in for more criticism than any season in recent memory. From fans launching their own campaigns for new and exciting...
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
Fortnite and Dead Space crossover reportedly in the works for 2023
According to a new report, Epic Games is partnering with EA on a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover that will go live in 2023. In recent years, Epic has worked alongside several big-name developers and publishers on video game character crossovers in Fortnite. Everyone from Kratos and Lara Croft to...
Apex Legends players furious again over “smurf problem” in Ranked
Apex Legends players have once again raised their opinions that the smurfing issue in the game’s various Ranked modes is getting out of hand. Smurfing is a widespread problem in the online gaming community and players have claimed the problem has affected games like Apex Legends and Valorant for years now.
Apex Legends leaker confirms previously uncovered weapon will drop with Season 16
Apex Legends Season 16 information has finally confirmed the addition of a previously leaked assault rifle – the burst fire Nemesis AR. Apex Legends Season 15 – primarily due to its lack of buffs or nerfs for any Legend – bucked the trend for Respawn’s BR.
Pro-union activists at the Game Awards “intimidated” by police to enter “Free Speech Zone”
Pro-union activists with the Game Workers Alliance were reportedly “intimidated” by police while picketing outside the Game Awards 2022, with a claim of a ‘Labor Creates Games’ pin being taken away by security and a reported attempt to stick activists in the so-called “Free Speech Zone.”
Riot dev teases “new mechanic” coming with Valorant’s next map
Joe Lansford, Riot Games’ lead map designer working on Valorant, has teased that the shooter’s new map will boast a previously unseen “mechanic” during a Red Bull Home Ground interview. Riot Games’ debut FPS – Valorant, launched in April 2020 with three maps available in the...
Cloud9 White VALORANT roster set for free agency despite Game Changers dominance
Cloud9 White, C9’s Valorant Game Changers roster, is set to be released into free agency despite their high level of performance in the tournament. Valorant’s Game Changers tournament circuit has been one of the biggest efforts to get women involved in esports, with the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 being their first-ever international event.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys 136 preview teases perfect end to Ash and Goh’s adventure
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is coming to a close, and Ash and Goh may be preparing to face off against Lugia one last time before moving on to their next challenges. Ash and Goh have been through many life-altering adventures since their first meeting in Pokemon Journeys. Goh has grown to care about the bond between himself and his companions, while Ash has ascended to the position of World Champion following his amazing battle with Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.
Modern Warfare 2 fans demand refund after LA Thieves CDL skin nerf
Modern Warfare 2 fans demanded a refund for the LA Thieves CDL skin after the developers altered the operator. Call of Duty games have added plenty of cosmetic skins, but possibly none more controversial than Roze. Modern Warfare 2019’s Roze operator bundle drew criticism because of the character’s all-black outfits. Players argued it was a nightmare to locate her in the jungles of Caldera.
Where to find Indeedee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Plenty of Pokemon from Sword & Shield return in Scarlet & Violet, including the two different forms of the Emotion Pokemon, Indeedee. Here’s how to find both forms of Indeedee in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a few new Pokemon with multiple different forms, such as the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can get adorable Paldea icons for their Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans with a Nintendo Switch Online account have the opportunity to download exclusive Paldea icon options, including characters, borders, and backgrounds. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had plenty of ways to celebrate their love of the new Gen 9 video game. From the exclusive Nintendo...
What is Warzone 2.0’s Cup LTM? Rocket League like mode explained
Warzone 2.0 is introducing the new Warzone Cup LTM that looks quite similar to the hit vehicular soccer game, Rocket League. Here’s everything fans need to know about the Warzone Cup LTM. Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update is set to release on December 14, 2022, bringing a lot...
