Read full article on original website
Related
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
'Unique' Jude Bellingham hailed by England coaching staff
England assistant manager Steve Holland hails the 'unique' abilities of 'match-winning' teenager Jude Bellingham.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
England vs France - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's World Cup quarter-final against France, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Former Leeds goalkeeper says Tyler Adams is the best American player in a 'long time'
Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes club star Tyler Adams is the best player the United States have had in a 'long time'.
Luke Shaw reveals what England squad think of Gareth Southgate
Luke Shaw has opened up on what the England squad think of polarising manager Gareth Southgate.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news; Manchester derby at the Etihad; stopping Khadija Shaw; contract talks
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before Man Utd face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Man Utd to draw on recent big stadium wins ahead of Manchester derby
Marc Skinner wants Man Utd to use experience from recent WSL wins at the Emirates Stadium & Old Trafford when facing Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
Dubai Super Cup: How to watch Arsenal, participating teams & fixtures
Arsenal are going to be taking on some good teams in the Dubai Super Cup as they seek to stay in form before the Premier League returns.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
5 things Netherlands must do to beat Argentina in World Cup quarter-finals
Here's what the Netherlands must do to beat Argentina.
How England plan to combat the threat of Kylian Mbappe
England assistant manager Steve Holland hints at how the Three Lions may look to stop Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash with France.
When do Chelsea play first after the World Cup?
Chelsea have got a job on their hands to rescue their season, so here is who they will be up against first to do that.
Which club has the most players at the 2022 World Cup?
Plenty of players have been sent packing from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but which clubs said goodbye to the most players at the World Cup in the first place?
Arsenal 3-0 Lyon: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's mid-season friendly against Lyon.
Spain knocked out of World Cup by Morocco after dramatic penalty shootout
Spain have knocked out of World Cup by Morocco at the round of 16 stage.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0