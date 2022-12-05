CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.

