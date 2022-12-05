ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banquete, TX

Corpus Christi receives new designation as a WWII Heritage City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced that the city of Corpus Christi was named by the National Park Service as a World War II Heritage City. City Councilman Greg Smith feels the honor is long overdue, considering that the largest military training base in the world was located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Nate's Next Kid Up toy drive at In The Game Funtrackers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
Corpus Christi local news

