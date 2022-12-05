Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KBTX.com
College Station to battle Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with trip to state championship game on the line
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stoney Pryor and his College Station Cougars were able to overcome a bobbled punt attempt and make a dramatic goal line stand against Smithson Valley last week to punch its ticket to Saturday’s 5A Division I State Semifinal game. The dramatic 26-21 victory was...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your children thinking about giving back to others this holiday season -- one nine-year-old is leading the way. Nate Gonzalez founded the community project called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.
Reindeer Run to support Bikes for Kids this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, one group in town raises money to purchase bikes for kids. That group is creatively called... Bikes for Kids! This weekend, they are bringing the magic of the holidays with a Reindeer Run and Walk!. The 5K Run and Kids 1K will starts...
Corpus Christi receives new designation as a WWII Heritage City
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced that the city of Corpus Christi was named by the National Park Service as a World War II Heritage City. City Councilman Greg Smith feels the honor is long overdue, considering that the largest military training base in the world was located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
A South Texas winter wonderland of the past
December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas. Take a look at some of our memories of that night and day.
The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap is as sweet as sugar
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap was held at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina Wednesday night. The competition heated up as a group of women competed for the 2022 Cookie Swap Queen. The sweet smelling contest was created as a networking opportunity for women who...
Kyle Park to run free 'n' wild in Portland Dec. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a cowboy Christmas, y'all!. Local favorite country artist Kyle Park is set to headline a free concert in the Portland Community Center parking lot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Park's performance in the concert will follow the closing of the Illuminated Tinsel Trot...
Nate's Next Kid Up toy drive at In The Game Funtrackers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.
Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
H-E-B features Ray High School choir students in new commercial
H-E-B gave the Ray High School choir a $2,000 donation as a special thanks for participating in the commercial.
Opening day for Corpus Christi's Cheesecake Factory pushed back two days
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand opening date for Corpus Christi's new Cheesecake Factory location has been pushed back two days from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to representatives from La Palmera Mall. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. An original opening...
tejanonation.net
David Olivarez, Machy De La Garza, and Ruben De La Cruz are among 2022 Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame inductees
The Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame has announced the 2022 class of inductees which includes David Olivarez, Machy De La Garza of La Conquista, Ruben De La Cruz, and many others are among the 70 to be honored during a ceremony in Alice, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The...
Christmas to last all month long during Portland's Christmas on the Coast celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas lasts all month long in Portland!. Kristin Connor of Portland Parks and Rec joined us live to get us caught up on everything involved in this year's month-long Christmas on the Coast celebration, which will include Christmas in Portland, a Tinsel Trot and a free concert by local country favorite Kyle Park.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Holiday by the Bay skates to the American Bank Center Dec. 17
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to unleash your inner Elsa!. Lisa Oliver of Corpus Christi Parks and Rec joined us live to invite you to the city's upcoming Holiday by the Bay event at the American Bank Center on Dec. 17. The event will feature letters to Santa, live music by Robert Ray and best of all: a real ice-skating rink!
South Texas illuminated boat parade returns for the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The illuminated Boat Parade brought the community together for the holidays. The event was held downtown at the Corpus Christi Marina. Holiday cheer was definitely in the air and on the water as the cheerful parade lit up the marina and the faces of numerous residents.
Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0