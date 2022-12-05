ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
TheDailyBeast

Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout

Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams qualified?

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase in Qatar will continue with the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday. Below are the teams who made it into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
