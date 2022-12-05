Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
How Portugal players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being benched for Switzerland win
Portugal players were keen to rally around Cristiano Ronaldo after he was dropped at the World Cup.
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Soccer-World Cup quarter-finals 2022: which teams qualified?
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Cup knockout phase in Qatar will continue with the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday. Below are the teams who made it into the last eight. Argentina beat off a frenzied Australia fightback to win 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face the Netherlands on Friday.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Barcelona in talks with Serie A side over sale of Memphis Depay
Roma have held talks with Barcelona over a potential move for Memphis Depay, sources have confirmed to 90min.
