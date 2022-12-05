Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
Teen injured after shooting near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in the chest near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis. According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer, officers received a call about a shooting involving a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX2now.com
Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle took off from detectives
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Blair’s Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana …. Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage...
Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns
There is a frightening new St. Louis-area crime trend: thieves striking in daylight and early evening hours.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
4 teens now facing federal charges in April shooting death of taxi driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four teenagers are now facing federal charges in the deadly shooting of a taxi driver found in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School in April. In a press release, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming's office said 19-year-olds Tywon Harris and Coron Dees and...
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
KSDK
Shooting, carjacking leaves man injured
A shooting in north St. Louis left a man injured. The man then walked to the Phillips 66 gas station in the 4500 block of North Broadway for help, police said.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
Man sentenced after reduced charge in 2021 St. Louis murder
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a reduced charge in a 2021 St. Louis murder case.
Farmington man accused of killing his father
A 33-year-old Farmington man is in jail on allegations he murdered his father.
Man shot and killed after charging at officers in Maryland Heights
A man was shot and killed by police outside Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights after he charged at the officer on Wednesday.
FOX2now.com
Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed its story
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing. Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed …. The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing. Police look...
KMOV
U City police work to solve porch package thefts; school supplies & $500 Christmas gift stolen
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Porch pirates are stealing packages across neighborhoods in the Metro. Local police tell News 4 they are surprised by how nonchalant and bold the thieves have gotten. “It’s not in one particular area. It’s all over the place,” says University City Police Lt. Brian Isenberg....
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
5 On Your Side
