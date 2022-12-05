Read full article on original website
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Two Popular Netflix Shows Battle for Top Spot on Streaming Charts
Two of Netflix's TV shows are battling it out for the top spot on the latest streaming charts – but which one will take the crown? (Pun!) Manifest has been ruling Netflix all throughout Fall 2022, but now The Crown is back, and it has its eyes on the throne. The latest streaming ratings are in, and they show that The Crown Season 5 came dangerously close to taking the top spot. The Crown Season 5 premiered on Netflix on November 9th, a little under a week after Manifest Season 4 – Part 1 premiered on the streaming service, and quickly shot to the stop.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon
Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
Christina Applegate Made Her First TV Appearance Since Her MS Diagnosis, And Talked About How Her Life Has Changed
In her first TV appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Christina Applegate said, "People had seen me as this other person for the last almost 40 years, and I'm different now."
Will Smith Giving Everyone Two Free Months of Apple TV+ in Support of Emancipation
In support of his new movie Emancipation, Will Smith is giving his social media followers two free months of Apple TV+. Emancipation is an Apple TV+ original movie that stars Will Smith as a runaway slave named Peter who is searching for freedom in the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana. It's Smith's biggest project to date since he delivered a slap on live TV to Chris Rock during The 94th Academy Awards earlier this year. Various projects have since tried to distance themselves from the Oscar winner, but Apple is full-steam ahead on Emancipation, giving it a theatrical release to go along with its debut today, December 9th. If you don't happen to have a subscription to Apple TV+, today's your lucky day.
Elton John quits Twitter
Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
Emma Thompson Says She Wasn’t ‘Very Well Paid’ for ‘Love Actually’
Two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson wants “Love Actually” fans to see both sides now 20 years later. The beloved holiday classic film celebrated its milestone anniversary this year with the ABC special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.” Yet Thompson shared a different take on the Richard Curtis-helmed love story. While on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Thompson was asked by the host if she ever rewatches “Love Actually.” “No. That was 20 years ago,” Thompson said. “You’re just saying, ‘I don’t think I was very well paid for that. There was that terrible trailer with the loo...
'Today' show anchors celebrate Al Roker's return from hospital with his favorite song
'Today' show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly kicked off Friday's broadcast with the 'great news' of weatherman Al Roker's return.
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
Stargirl's Series Finale Ending, Explained
DC's Stargirl came to an end Wednesday night on The CW. After three seasons of fighting to save the world, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA faced down some of their fiercest foes in a battle that was also deeply personal and tested the young heroes like nothing before. In the end, the heroes won the day but the series finale "Chapter Thirteen: The Reckoning" was an hour of television packed with stunning twists, surprising moments, incredible Easter eggs as it delivered what may have been among the finest finales in DC television history. Now, we're breaking down the ending of DC's Stargirl and unpacking all of those major and emotional moments. As you can guess, there are major spoilers for the series finale beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.
Junji Ito's Maniac Unveils New Creepy Poster
Horror in anime hasn't had a heavy hand in the industry over the course of the medium's history, though there has been one name that has stood above many others when it comes to sending shivers down the spines of manga readers. Junji Ito is widely regarded as a master of horror, creating some of the most chilling stories over his long career. With a new anime adaptation set to bring around twenty of his stories to the small screen, a new poster has landed for Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre.
NBC Reveals New Logo For Network and Peacock
NBC has refreshed their logo for both broadcast and Peacock. The news comes from NewscastStudio as they obtained confirmation that the brand was due for a slight change. In the new version of the NBC logo, there's more space between those peacock feathers and better weight on the negative space. NBC Creative Design senior Vice President Juliet Garrett spoke to the outlet about the changes and feels like they're honoring the long history of the brand with these choices. Indeed it doesn't feel like a massive shakeup was necessary this time around. There have been multiple iterations of the classic logo, however, it's remained largely the same since the 70s.
‘Avatar’ to debut on TV ahead of the long-anticipated ‘The Way of Water’ release
For the first time since its release 13 years ago, audiences will have a chance to watch “Avatar” without doing more than changing the channel.
Certified Fresh Aubrey Plaza Crime Movie Debuts on Netflix
Though Netflix has spent the first part of the month adding their own original content, the streamer has finally added a major acquisition, bringing in the hit Aubrey Plaza-starring movie Emily the Criminal. Released by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions, the crime thriller is now available for streaming on the platform and comes to subscribers as a much lauded hit. After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the film has quickly become one of the highest rated movies of the year and currently holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction and over 178 total reviews.
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
