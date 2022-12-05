ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winklevoss twins owed $900M by crypto broker as FTX contagion spreads

By Devin Sean Martin
 4 days ago

The crypto exchange owned by the Winklevoss twins is trying to recoup $900 million from a cash-strapped crypto broker that has been gutted in the wake of the FTX collapse, according to a report .

New York-based Gemini — which Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss started after settling their famous beef with ex-Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg over who founded Facebook — ran a partnership for customers in its “earn” program in which Gemini lent its coins to the crypto broker Genesis in return for a fixed stream of returns.

But Genesis said it could not afford to make good on all of its returns last month after it faced “unprecedented market turmoil” as a result of the FTX collapse, according to the Financial Times .

The Winklevosses have created a committee of creditors to try to reclaim their $900 million investment from Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Meanwhile, Genesis is trying to raise emergency funds to pay off its debts, and has hired the investment bank Moelis & Co to help figure out how, the FT reported.

The Winklevoss twins founded Gemini in 2014
Genesis has about $2.8 billion in active loans, according to its website. Its parent company DCG is in $2 billion worth of debt, $1.7 billion of which is owed to its own subsidiary, Genesis.

DCG was founded in 2015 and is one of the biggest investors in the crypto industry, reaching a $10 billion valuation last year.

The Winklevoss twins founded Gemini a year earlier, in 2014, and became the first US-based licensed Ethereum exchange.

Eileen Woodruff
3d ago

Good luck on getting the money back. Unless you can access Bankman-fried's offshore accounts.

