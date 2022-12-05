Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert
Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
Bills rule out DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New York Jets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on WGR 550 on Friday morning. Phillips sustained a shoulder injury during Buffalo's 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Dec. 1. He did participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday due to the injury. Phillips, 30, has totaled 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games (one start) this season. Like Phillips, Gilliam has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury. Gilliam, 25, has seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season. He does not have an official carry in 2022. --Field Level Media
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Evan Longoria, Justin Turner drawing interest; Seth Lugo eyed as starter
Spring training camps open in a little more than two months and there's still a lot of hot stove activity that must take place between now and then. Just under half our top 50 free agents remain unsigned and the trade market has yet to pick up. That should happen soon enough. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Back with M's on MiLB pact
Sadler (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Seattle non-tendered Sadler earlier this offseason, with the 32-year-old reliever choosing to elect free agency soon thereafter. He'll rejoin the Mariners on a deal that presumably includes an invitation to spring training, but it's unclear if Sadler will be ready to go by the time pitchers report to camp in February. After he was one of the majors' top setup men in 2021 with an 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 40.1 innings, Sadler missed the entire 2022 campaign while recovering from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late March. Sadler isn't a safe bet to reclaim the velocity and command he displayed pre-surgery and may not resurface as a viable MLB reliever.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
