Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair
A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wichita Eagle
Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Tonight Against Miami Heat
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight against the Miami Heat. Leonard has been ruled out because of knee management. Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is also being held out for rest purposes. Guard Gabe Vincent is also out for tonight. Vincent is sidelined with a knee...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Thomas Bryant Stepped Up In Cleveland Defeat
With Anthony Davis unavailable for your Los Angeles Lakers after just an 8:07 cameo in the first quarter, and key backup big man Wenyen Gabriel out hurt, the duty to man the paint against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night fell mostly to 25-year-old backup center Thomas Bryant. Though L.A. fell...
Alonzo Mourning And Shaquille O’Neal Build “Comebaq Court” For Miami Youth
Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning have teamed up once again to bring smiles to Miami. The NBA legends have collaborated to establish a basketball court and center for local youth. WSVN News Miami reported O’Neal’s latest “Comebaq Court” will be inside the Overtown Youth Center, as part of a $20 million renovation project. The court itself is one of three “Combaq Court” facilities funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, the organization’s longtime partner. Two previous courts have been built in Las Vegas and the 50-year-old’s native Newark, New Jersey.More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach...
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
'Watch the Eagles': New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
Odell Beckham Jr. signing with a new team? The but speculation continues regarding his new home. … Cowboys? Eagles?
OBJ Answer? Cowboys CeeDee Lamb at 'Whole New Level'
With OBJ in the news, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has taken his game to a different level.
Wichita Eagle
Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League
The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad. A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Receive Bittersweet News; Won’t be at Full Strength Wednesday vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics received some bittersweet news Wednesday. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics are set to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center as they look to extend their winning streak to three games. It appeared as though the Celtics would be at full strength...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
Wichita Eagle
Trae Young Misses Practice but has Events Scheduled Later
Last night was a disaster for the Atlanta Hawks. Not only did they get demolished by the New York Knicks, but Dejounte Murray exited the game early with an ankle injury. Without much help around him, Trae Young continued to struggle with his outside shot. Insult was added to injury...
