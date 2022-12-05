Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Leaked Jon Gruden’s Emails That Forced Him to Resign From Raiders
While the House Oversight Committee released its findings in a report in regards to the Washington Commanders' toxic workplace scandal, it also gave answers and insight to another controversial moment in recent NFL history. Just over a year ago, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Wichita Eagle
Baker Mayfield ‘Not Happy’ With Rams’ Von Jefferson - ‘Until Now’; Why?
The Los Angeles Rams snapped a six-game losing streak in a 17-16 come-from-behind win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The spark of newly added quarterback Baker Mayfield helped the Rams complete the comeback after being down 16-3 to the Raiders. Van Jefferson was the happy guy on the...
Wichita Eagle
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive
If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Wichita Eagle
Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s why Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is nicknamed ‘Pop’
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco — overwhelmingly — is referred to by KC teammates by his nickname of “Pop.”. But where did that moniker come from? Pacheco gave the answer during a news conference Thursday, saying it originated from a sound he produced in a youth football league.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday
Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
Wichita Eagle
James Bradberry Has Made Peace with Being Cut by the Giants
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wanted to show the Titans they made a mistake, and the Eagles WR made them pay in a 35-10 win last week. James Bradberry said his situation is different as the veteran cornerback prepares to play the New York Giants, a team that put him out the curb like so much garbage this offseason. The Eagles were happy to play trash collector and scoop him up.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Antwane Wells, Wide Receiver, South Carolina Gamecocks
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the KC Chiefs can leave Denver with a victory vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Chiefs (9-3) seek to rebound from Week 13’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and get a good matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-9) to do so. Kansas City has won 13 straight games against the Broncos, and Denver’s season has been a disappointment despite optimism following the offseason blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs say they’ve ‘forgotten’ about the Bengals. Here’s why it’s not that easy
The news conference had run a handful of minutes, long enough to incorporate four questions about the Cincinnati Bengals, when Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to ensure there would not be a fifth. “Listen, we’re past the Bengals. I’m way past that,” he said, adding, “You’re asking me questions about...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: Why Denver’s 3-9 record doesn’t tell the whole story
It’s the start of a weird schedule stretch for Kansas City where the question becomes more, “How much should the Chiefs win by?” rather than “Should the Chiefs win this game at all?”. KC is favored by a healthy 9 1/2 points against Denver, yet that...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jakeen Harris, Safety, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Expect Chris Boswell to Kick vs Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting to have kicker Chris Boswell back on the field for Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team plans to activate him from Injured Reserve before kickoff. Boswell has spent the last four weeks on IR after...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones’ Plan To Improve Patriots Offense?
FOXBORO — From qualified experts to self-professed social media connoisseurs, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to fix the New England Patriots ailing offense. While each ‘gridiron guru’ believes to have found the team’s secret for success, the only judgment which truly matters is that of those within the Pats locker room.
Wichita Eagle
Why Hasn’t Travis Etienne Done More in the Jaguars’ Passing Game? Press Taylor Explains
There is no denying the talent and play-making ability Travis Etienne has brought to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in 2022. With each week and big play, the question surrounding Etienne has continually been this: what else can this young star do?. Etienne has proven himself as a rusher, rushing for...
Wichita Eagle
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves
INGLEWOOD, CA-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-8 tonight with a brutal loss to a team that saw their QB Baker Mayfield barely unpack his suitcase. In a 17-6 loss, the fourth time the Raiders have surrendered a double-digit lead this season, they did not lose to the lowly Los Angeles Rams (4-9); they beat themselves.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Texans: Holiday Feast on Banged-Up Defense?
The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at 9-3, looking every bit a serious contender to compete for the NFC crown. Dallas is fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts, in which they dominated their opponent on both sides of the ball. In what Cowboys fans hope to be a precursor of things to come, the team is set to host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. At 1-10-1, the Texans are playing out the string in what has been a disappointing season thus far.
