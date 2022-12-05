ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements

The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Wichita Eagle

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive

If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Rams vs. Raiders Thursday Night Football: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders spent 13 seasons calling Los Angeles home before moving back to Oakland and then, eventually, to greener pastures in the desert. While they called L.A. home, they created quite a fanbase, a fanbase that still cheers for the silver and black so many years later. After all, it's the Raiders, not the Rams, that brought the city of L.A. its first Super Bowl victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday

Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

James Bradberry Has Made Peace with Being Cut by the Giants

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wanted to show the Titans they made a mistake, and the Eagles WR made them pay in a 35-10 win last week. James Bradberry said his situation is different as the veteran cornerback prepares to play the New York Giants, a team that put him out the curb like so much garbage this offseason. The Eagles were happy to play trash collector and scoop him up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Expect Chris Boswell to Kick vs Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting to have kicker Chris Boswell back on the field for Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team plans to activate him from Injured Reserve before kickoff. Boswell has spent the last four weeks on IR after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mac Jones’ Plan To Improve Patriots Offense?

FOXBORO — From qualified experts to self-professed social media connoisseurs, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to fix the New England Patriots ailing offense. While each ‘gridiron guru’ believes to have found the team’s secret for success, the only judgment which truly matters is that of those within the Pats locker room.
Wichita Eagle

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

INGLEWOOD, CA-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-8 tonight with a brutal loss to a team that saw their QB Baker Mayfield barely unpack his suitcase. In a 17-6 loss, the fourth time the Raiders have surrendered a double-digit lead this season, they did not lose to the lowly Los Angeles Rams (4-9); they beat themselves.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Texans: Holiday Feast on Banged-Up Defense?

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at 9-3, looking every bit a serious contender to compete for the NFC crown. Dallas is fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts, in which they dominated their opponent on both sides of the ball. In what Cowboys fans hope to be a precursor of things to come, the team is set to host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. At 1-10-1, the Texans are playing out the string in what has been a disappointing season thus far.
HOUSTON, TX

