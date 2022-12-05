Read full article on original website
Deadwood Housing
New apartments in Deadwood will ease housing demand
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Deadwood and Lead areas are growing at a rapid rate. Because of its popularity, the area is booming and that means the demand for housing is reaching a critical point. Rayco Developments is set to break ground on an apartment project in Deadwood. The...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
‘Another possible form of income for corn farmers,’ says SDM
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Research funded through grants provided by the US Department of Energy has led an Agriculture Biotechnology Company at South Dakota Mines to find another form of future income for corn farmers using a biorefinery. At the ninth annual CEO Business Plan Competition this year, Bio-Navitas...
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
Rapid Creek water flow levels back to normal after repairs at Pactola Reservoir
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Water flow out of Pactola Reservoir is back up to a more-normal 30 cubic feet per minute (cfm) after repairs to a water regulation gate were completed Dec. 8. Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation began lowering the water levels into Rapid Creek to conduct repairs...
New RCPD position created to encourage recruitment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A newly created Rapid City Police Department position is focused on working with the community on recruitment efforts that will inspire the next generation of officers. The position is heavily focused on creating engagement in the community with the RCPD to encourage recruitment. According to...
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
Lawmakers agree funding for prison upgrades important
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 budget is calling for funding to build new prisons in the state. It would include construction of a new women’s prison facility in Rapid City, as well as a new state penitentiary for men in Sioux Falls. Rep. Erin...
Major storm is possible next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Other than some light snow showers for southern counties tomorrow, most of our area will be dry for the rest of this week and the weekend. By the time we get to Monday and Tuesday, we could see a major winter storm. Snow will move into our area Monday evening and impact our area throughout the night and especially throughout the day on Tuesday. We could see moderate to heavy snow for several hours for parts of our area during the afternoon on Tuesday. Snow may even continue into Wednesday. Models have accumulation as high as 2-3 feet in some locations, but that is definitely subject to change. We will keep you updated on the winter storm as things change.
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola
Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Inflation this holiday season is causing online shoppers to look for the best deals they can, which can cause many to fall victim to credit card fraud, and identity theft. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rapid...
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.
Rapid City could use more ‘angels’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of Salvation Army angel tree gift tags have not been collected as the deadline nears to buy gifts for children. That deadline is Monday, Dec. 12. Six municipal facilities have angel trees. People can stop by and pick up a gift tag that has...
Warmer this weekend with snow next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will start off Friday with some sunshine but clouds will quickly develop through the day. Highs will be warmer with temperatures reaching the 40s for many. Others will stay in the 30s. Warm weather will continue into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s Saturday and some 50s by Sunday.
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Toy Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas Day is often portrayed as a time for joy and excitement as children tear into the packages beneath the tree. However, not every child gets the chance to experience that moment. The Black Hills Toy Drive is filling the gap left behind by the...
Black Hills prepares for recently unveiled B-21 Raider
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday night, the new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, Calif., and excitement is still in the air in regard to this new piece of technology that will call the Black Hills its home. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was one of the many people...
