Stockton, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton

On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday.  He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident

Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

2 injured after car crashes into parked Sacramento CSI vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked CSI vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The driver, taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, crashed into the unoccupied parked car in the 2600 block of Del Paso Blvd. around 2:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision

The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man dies after shooting at Sunset Street Apartments in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Police are investigating the death of a man shot at a Rocklin apartment complex early Wednesday morning. According to a news release, Rocklin police responded to the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard for a shooting around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival they found a man...
ROCKLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
