sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton
On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
CHP names detective that crashed into 2 people on I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday. He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department. The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Driver Killed in Elk Grove Run-Off-Road Accident
Fatal Run-Off-Road Accident Occurs on Interstate 5. A motorist in Elk Grove died in a run-off-road accident on December 4 while he was traveling on the interstate. The fatal collision occurred around 3:58 a.m. along Interstate 5 as the driver was entering the on-ramp for Laguna Boulevard at a reported high speed. The motorist lost control of his vehicle going left and then passed down an embankment into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2 injured after car crashes into parked Sacramento CSI vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked CSI vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The driver, taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, crashed into the unoccupied parked car in the 2600 block of Del Paso Blvd. around 2:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision
The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
Traffic reduced to one lane on eastbound East Bidwell Street in Folsom due to water line leak
The leak is impacting traffic between Coloma Street and Glenn Drive, where only one eastbound lane will be open. Drivers can use E. Bidwell Street to Riley Street as an alternate route. Police said water services for nearby businesses and residents may be disrupted and people can call (916) 461-6712 for more information.
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Fairfield traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested after a catalytic converter theft Wednesday morning, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) announced in a Facebook post. A Fairfield PD officer near North Texas Street and Pacific Avenue saw a car with expired tags going westbound on the latter street. The driver, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Francisco PinoDelgaldo, […]
Man dies after shooting at Sunset Street Apartments in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Police are investigating the death of a man shot at a Rocklin apartment complex early Wednesday morning. According to a news release, Rocklin police responded to the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard for a shooting around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival they found a man...
Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
Sacramento coroner needs help identifying remains found at homeless encampment
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office needs your help identifying a man whose remains were found in a homeless encampment in Jan. 2021. According to a news release, the remains were found in an encampment near Highway 80 eastbound, about 20 yards west of the Riverside Avenue/Auburn Boulevard exit.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrests 2 suspects for October homicide in South Sacramento
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects for a homicide that occurred on October 12, 2022, in the early morning hours. The two men were residents of Rancho Cordova. NEWS RELEASE UPDATE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 5500 BLOCK OF SKY PKWY ARREST. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SED, Major Crimes Detectives...
'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday. Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes. "Sometimes I would...
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
