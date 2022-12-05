ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Receive Bittersweet News; Won’t be at Full Strength Wednesday vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics received some bittersweet news Wednesday. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics are set to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center as they look to extend their winning streak to three games. It appeared as though the Celtics would be at full strength...
BOSTON, MA
Lakers News: How Thomas Bryant Stepped Up In Cleveland Defeat

With Anthony Davis unavailable for your Los Angeles Lakers after just an 8:07 cameo in the first quarter, and key backup big man Wenyen Gabriel out hurt, the duty to man the paint against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night fell mostly to 25-year-old backup center Thomas Bryant. Though L.A. fell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory

View the original article to see embedded media. It was supposed to be a potential NBA Finals preview. And while Wednesday's matchup in the desert was presumably far less competitive than how a best-of-seven series with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line would play out between these two teams, the result was the Celtics improving on the league's best road record in dominating fashion.
BOSTON, MA
Trae Young Misses Practice but has Events Scheduled Later

Last night was a disaster for the Atlanta Hawks. Not only did they get demolished by the New York Knicks, but Dejounte Murray exited the game early with an ankle injury. Without much help around him, Trae Young continued to struggle with his outside shot. Insult was added to injury...
ATLANTA, GA
Top Five NHL Bargain Players

With the NHL’s salary cap only increasing marginally over the past half-decade, there’s an even greater emphasis on management groups to round out the edges of their roster with cost-efficient deals. In a perfect world, that comes via entry-level contracts – but the timing doesn’t always align for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Miami Heat Game Attendee Odell Beckham Jr. Rumored to Go to the Dallas Cowboys

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted as an attendee at a few Miami Heat games. This created rumors about Beckham possibly going to the Miami Dolphins. They boast an offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Their potent offense and balanced defense makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.
MIAMI, FL

