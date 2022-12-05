ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements

The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Wichita Eagle

Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: ‘I Handed Them One’

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter. Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Leads Los Angeles Rams to Game Winning Drive

If you would have said a year ago that Baker Mayfield would lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in 2023 people would think you were crazy. That indeed did happen as Mayfield debuted against the Las Vegas Raiders just a couple of days after being claimed by the Rams.
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder Set for Big Opportunity

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. A phrase some have been wanting to hear since the offseason finally came true Thursday, when it was officially revealed that Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota under center for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. When Ridder trots onto the field...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday

Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Week 14 NFL Odds and Best Bets

Looking for the opportunity to win some free money ahead of Christmas?. SI Sportsbook is here to help you buy that expensive gift you have had your eye on but have been reluctant to purchase. Earlier this season, two players won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 NFL betting...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Expect Chris Boswell to Kick vs Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting to have kicker Chris Boswell back on the field for Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team plans to activate him from Injured Reserve before kickoff. Boswell has spent the last four weeks on IR after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Bakhtiari’s Knee Leads to Tricky Decision About Future

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ list of offseason questions runs deeper than quarterback. Who will be the blind-side protector for that quarterback?. It took three surgeries to get David Bakhtiari back on the field following the torn ACL that perhaps kept the Packers out of the Super Bowl in 2020. After missing almost all the 2021 season and the first couple games of the 2022 season, Bakhtiari has been excellent when he’s played.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Pointing Out Obvious, Packers Winning Big NFL Draft Trade

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t draft a receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft because they don’t draft receivers in the first round of any draft. It’s all going to work out, it appears, because general manager Brian Gutekunst...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

James Bradberry Has Made Peace with Being Cut by the Giants

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wanted to show the Titans they made a mistake, and the Eagles WR made them pay in a 35-10 win last week. James Bradberry said his situation is different as the veteran cornerback prepares to play the New York Giants, a team that put him out the curb like so much garbage this offseason. The Eagles were happy to play trash collector and scoop him up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Receive Bittersweet News; Won’t be at Full Strength Wednesday vs. Suns

The Boston Celtics received some bittersweet news Wednesday. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics are set to take on the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center as they look to extend their winning streak to three games. It appeared as though the Celtics would be at full strength...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Mac Jones’ Plan To Improve Patriots Offense?

FOXBORO — From qualified experts to self-professed social media connoisseurs, everyone seems to have an opinion on how to fix the New England Patriots ailing offense. While each ‘gridiron guru’ believes to have found the team’s secret for success, the only judgment which truly matters is that of those within the Pats locker room.
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back to their winning ways and move to 9-4 on the season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The game originally was scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET but was flexed to replace the original Sunday night matchup of Kansas City at Denver.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Texans: Holiday Feast on Banged-Up Defense?

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at 9-3, looking every bit a serious contender to compete for the NFC crown. Dallas is fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts, in which they dominated their opponent on both sides of the ball. In what Cowboys fans hope to be a precursor of things to come, the team is set to host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. At 1-10-1, the Texans are playing out the string in what has been a disappointing season thus far.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders Beat Themselves

INGLEWOOD, CA-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 5-8 tonight with a brutal loss to a team that saw their QB Baker Mayfield barely unpack his suitcase. In a 17-6 loss, the fourth time the Raiders have surrendered a double-digit lead this season, they did not lose to the lowly Los Angeles Rams (4-9); they beat themselves.

