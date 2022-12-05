The Dallas Cowboys have arrived at Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at 9-3, looking every bit a serious contender to compete for the NFC crown. Dallas is fresh off a 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts, in which they dominated their opponent on both sides of the ball. In what Cowboys fans hope to be a precursor of things to come, the team is set to host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. At 1-10-1, the Texans are playing out the string in what has been a disappointing season thus far.

