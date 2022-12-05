ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Garrett Wilson, Jerry Jeudy to playoffs

Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out of the picture. Injuries to Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again

Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice

Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report

Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires

Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners

The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR

Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division

Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed

Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss

Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans

The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal

Heyward agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The 33-year-old was released by the Cubs in November and will now join the Dodgers as a reclamation project. Heyward is owed $22 million by Chicago for the final year of the eight-year contract he signed in 2015, so Los Angeles will only pay the big-league minimum if he makes it to the majors. The veteran outfielder played in just 48 games last season and had a .204/.278/.277 slash line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

Two teams who have had disappointing years will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams are devoid of many of their best players, but you can't say the same for Las Vegas, which has the likes of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Both players lead their respective positions in NFL DFS points on DraftKings, while each ranks second in positional daily Fantasy football points on FanDuel. Which players like Adams, Jacobs, Derek Carr, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, and Foster Moreau should be included in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for TNF? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy