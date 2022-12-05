Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Garrett Wilson, Jerry Jeudy to playoffs
Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out of the picture. Injuries to Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal
Heyward agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The 33-year-old was released by the Cubs in November and will now join the Dodgers as a reclamation project. Heyward is owed $22 million by Chicago for the final year of the eight-year contract he signed in 2015, so Los Angeles will only pay the big-league minimum if he makes it to the majors. The veteran outfielder played in just 48 games last season and had a .204/.278/.277 slash line.
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
Two teams who have had disappointing years will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams are devoid of many of their best players, but you can't say the same for Las Vegas, which has the likes of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Both players lead their respective positions in NFL DFS points on DraftKings, while each ranks second in positional daily Fantasy football points on FanDuel. Which players like Adams, Jacobs, Derek Carr, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, and Foster Moreau should be included in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for TNF? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
