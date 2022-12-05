Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
okcfox.com
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
okctalk.com
Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted
Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
okcfox.com
Local artist begins large-scale aviation mural inside Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new large-scale mural is underway inside of the Oklahoma History Center (OHC). Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural that will be located inside of the OHC. The mural will be part of the new aviation exhibit at...
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
KFOR
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
News On 6
Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC
Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
okcfox.com
EV company Canoo moves closer to receiving $1M incentive package from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An electric vehicle start-up is one step closer to government support. Canoo made its pitch to the Oklahoma City's City Council on Tuesday, presenting why it deserves a million dollar incentive. Canoo has been making headlines across the state as they've announced a chain...
Cowboy Ranch shuts down after bar owner allegedly misses nearly two years of rent payments
A very popular Bricktown bar closed its doors Thursday morning because the bar owner allegedly missed nearly two years of rent payments.
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
Comments / 0