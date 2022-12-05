ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

