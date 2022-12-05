ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Scissortail Park dedicates Hub Cap Holiday Tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park added a special, new holiday tree with a twist to complement its "Tis the Season" display of holiday lights and décor. Oklahoma City artist, Gabriel Friedman was commissioned to create a custom-designed Hub Cap Tree for Scissortail Park. The Hub Cap Tree...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Wheeler District continues to boom

The Wheeler District continues its rapid expansion, selling homes as quickly as they can be built. This summer, they added a pool, park and sports court. Coming soon will be Clarity Coffee to join Taco Nation OKC, The Big Friendly brewery and several businesses located in live/work units. Wheeler is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer

Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for...
NORMAN, OK

