Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
Celebrate National Adoption Weekend: Paw-ty with a Purpose
Tis the season to open up your hear and give back, so why not adopt or foster a furry friend. Meet Sugar Cookie, this week's Pet Pal of the Week. She is between 1 to 2 -years old and is a Border Collie Mix. You can also find out about...
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Scissortail Park dedicates Hub Cap Holiday Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park added a special, new holiday tree with a twist to complement its "Tis the Season" display of holiday lights and décor. Oklahoma City artist, Gabriel Friedman was commissioned to create a custom-designed Hub Cap Tree for Scissortail Park. The Hub Cap Tree...
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
Wheeler District continues to boom
The Wheeler District continues its rapid expansion, selling homes as quickly as they can be built. This summer, they added a pool, park and sports court. Coming soon will be Clarity Coffee to join Taco Nation OKC, The Big Friendly brewery and several businesses located in live/work units. Wheeler is...
Medical Minute: Drinking Away Diabetes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance for developing prediabetes increases by 46%
No. 9 Arkansas battles Oklahoma, moves on without Trevon Brazile
Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday
Local artist begins large-scale aviation mural inside Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new large-scale mural is underway inside of the Oklahoma History Center (OHC). Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural that will be located inside of the OHC. The mural will be part of the new aviation exhibit at...
'This bothers me': Oklahomans seek more resources for dyslexic children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Low test scores continue to be a concern for Oklahomans, especially those whose children struggle with reading. For a lot of folks, it's very easy to read a book. But, some students need a little bit of extra help. A mother in Yukon tells Fox...
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer
Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for...
